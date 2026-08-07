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Social Buzz

Shot of the Month: The forehand that helped define Eala's week in Washington

Social Buzz
1m read 07 Aug 2026 1w ago
Eala SOTM

By the time Alexandra Eala completed her title run in Washington, one point had already separated itself from the rest.

It came against defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Trailing 5-4 and down a break in the second set, Eala erased game point before drilling a crosscourt forehand winner to cap one of the tournament's best rallies.

The point arrived in the middle of one of the tournament's defining turnarounds. After taking the opening set, Eala trailed 5-1 in the second before storming back to force a tiebreak, where she sealed a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory over the defending champion.

It was only the beginning.

Eala followed her comeback against Fernandez by defeating second seed Elina Svitolina, third seed Naomi Osaka and top seed Jessica Pegula to capture her first WTA singles title. In doing so, she became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title.

By week's end, the rally had become the enduring image of Eala's title run in Washington.

WTA Staff

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