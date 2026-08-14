Townsend, doubles World No. 1 Siniakova qualify for WTA Finals Indian Wells

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are the first players to secure qualification for the WTA Finals Indian Wells, with the pairing now set to compete on tennis’ ultimate stage in the season finale.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home of the world-class WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open, is hosting this year's WTA Finals as the event returns to the United States for the first time since 2022.

The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, showcasing the world’s top singles players and doubles teams while delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

The best of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in 2026

PIF WTA Doubles World No.1 Katerina Siniakova and Chicago native Taylor Townsend are set to make their third consecutive appearance as a team at the WTA Finals, with their best result together coming with a runner-up finish in 2024.

The Czech-American duo have been the standout team this season, winning four of the seven tournaments they've played to take the top spot on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

This included an incredible 18-match win streak, which took in WTA 1000 titles at the BNP Paribas Open (here in Indian Wells), the Miami Open presented by Itaú and the Mutua Madrid Open while also winning their third Grand Slam as a pair at Roland-Garros.

Off the court, Townsend continues to break down barriers and in July 2025 became the first mother in WTA history to ascend to the No. 1 position in doubles. Meanwhile this is Siniakova’s eighth consecutive year playing in the WTA Finals, winning the event in 2021 and reaching the final on three other occasions.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Seven doubles qualification places now remain with less than five hundred points separating the teams in the second and third positions on the Leaderboard, with Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani and Anna Danilina & Aleksandra Krunic looking to join Siniakova & Townsend in Indian Wells.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, with the eighth spot reserved for a Grand Slam champion ranked No. 8 to No. 20. This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.