Doubles teams Dabrowski & Stefani and Danilina & Krunic qualify for WTA Finals Indian Wells

--Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski is a former WTA Finals champion, while Luisa Stefani was runner-up last season

--Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic have reached four finals this season, all at WTA 1000 level or above

--Tickets are available here, with play beginning at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 8

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA -- The WTA announced on Thursday that the doubles teams of Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani and Anna Danilina & Aleksandra Krunic have qualified for the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells, where they will compete on tennis’ ultimate stage.

The pairings join current PIF WTA Doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova and teammate Taylor Townsend in the doubles draw after Siniakova and Townsend secured their place in mid-August.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home of the world-class WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open, will host this year’s WTA Finals as the event returns to the United States for the first time since 2022.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani will make their first WTA Finals appearance as a team, though both bring recent experience at the event. Brazil’s Stefani reached last year’s final, while Dabrowski won the title in 2024. With that victory, she became the first Canadian player to triumph at the event in singles or doubles.

The pair have reached a final at every level of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season. They won titles at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg presented by Mammotion and WTA 250 Lexus Eastbourne Open, and finished runners-up at The Championships, Wimbledon.

The best of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in 2026

Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic were early pace-setters on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard this season after a strong start to the year. They won the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha and finished runners-up at the Australian Open and WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

They also reached the Roland-Garros final in May to further strengthen their qualification hopes. Krunic will make her WTA Finals debut, while Danilina returns for a second appearance after qualifying in 2022.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, showcasing the world’s top singles players and doubles teams while delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.