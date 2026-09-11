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Match Reaction

Siniakova and Townsend complete career Grand Slam together with US Open comeback

Match Reaction
1m read 11 Sep 2026 1h ago
Siniakova Townsend US Open graphic
WTA

Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend achieved a milestone victory with their 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 US Open triumph over wild cards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery on Friday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Czech-American pair completed the career Grand Slam with the 1 hour and 53-minute comeback, which also made Siniakova a two-time career Grand Slam winner. She also won all four major tournaments with her former longtime partner, Barbora Krejcikova.

More to come...

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