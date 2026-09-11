Siniakova and Townsend complete career Grand Slam together with US Open comeback

Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend achieved a milestone victory with their 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 US Open triumph over wild cards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery on Friday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Czech-American pair completed the career Grand Slam with the 1 hour and 53-minute comeback, which also made Siniakova a two-time career Grand Slam winner. She also won all four major tournaments with her former longtime partner, Barbora Krejcikova.

More to come...