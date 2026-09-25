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Match Reaction

Muchova, Noskova send Czechia into Billie Jean King Cup final

Author: Brad Kallet
Match Reaction
2m read 25 Sep 2026 6h ago
linda noskova billie jean king cup 2026
Photo by CN-STR / AFP via Getty Images

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova led Czechia to a 2-0 sweep of Spain on Friday, sending them into the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time since 2018.

Muchova, who didn't play in the quarterfinal tie against Great Britain, gave Czechia the early advantage in Shenzhen with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first match. The hour-long first set was a bit of a slog for the World No. 8, as Bouzas Maneiro had five break points. Muchova fended off four of those, and was more opportunistic in her return games, converting two of her three break-point chances. The second set was more economical for Muchova, who has now won 13 of her last 15 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches dating back to June.

Following the same script as the quarterfinal tie, captain Barbora Strycova pegged Noskova for the second match, to clinch it. The Wimbledon champion delivered yet again, beating Cristina Bucsa 7-6 (5), 6-2 to send Czechia into the championship tie.

Noskova started strong and finished even stronger against No. 35 Bucsa, winning six of the first seven points in the first set and the final eight points in the second. In between, the World No. 6 escaped a 4-2 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker.

Czechia -- whose loaded roster also includes Top 30 players Marie Bouzkova and Sara Bejlek, and doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova -- is looking for its 12th Billie Jean King Cup title.

They'll play either two-time defending champion Italy or Ukraine in the championship tie on Sunday.  Italy, which beat home nation China in the quarterfinals, is led by World No. 20 Jasmine Paolini. Ukraine, featuring World No. 7 Elina Svitolina, beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarters. Ukraine's roster initially included fellow Top 10 player Marta Kostyuk, but she pulled out prior to the quarterfinals to rest her wrist.

Italy and Ukraine will play on Saturday, Sept. 26.

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