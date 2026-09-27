Czechia wins 12th Billie Jean King Cup title with sweep of Ukraine

Czechia remains the country to beat in the Billie Jean King Cup after Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova won in straight sets Sunday in Shenzhen to clinch a 2-0 victory over Ukraine and a 12th title.

Muchova opened the final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina. Noskova then completed the sweep, holding off Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second singles match.

The title is Czechia’s first since 2018 and gives Barbora Strycova a victory in her first Billie Jean King Cup Finals as captain. Strycova was part of the Czech Republic teams that won six titles between 2011 and 2018.

Czechia has now won 12 of its 13 Billie Jean King Cup final appearances.

Muchova, the World No. 8, took charge early against Kalinina. She broke twice in the opening set and did not face much pressure on serve, wrapping it up in a little more than 30 minutes.

Kalinina had won both singles and doubles in Ukraine’s quarterfinal victory over Belgium, then defeated Tyra Grant to begin Ukraine’s semifinal win over Italy. But Muchova found another level in the final. After moving ahead 3-2 in the second set, she kept Kalinina pinned behind the baseline, while her own serve gave the Ukrainian little to work with.

Kalinina won only three points on return in the second set. Muchova closed the match with a forehand winner.

Noskova and Svitolina followed with a match worthy of a final.

Svitolina earned the first break of the match for a 3-1 lead, but Noskova answered in the next game after racing to a 0-40 advantage. She then won the final five games of the set to take it 6-3.

The second set was tighter and, oddly enough, offered no break points. None of the 12 games reached deuce, leaving a tiebreak to decide whether Czechia would need a doubles match.

At 3-3, Svitolina hit consecutive aces to level the score at the changeover. Noskova responded by earning three championship points. Svitolina saved the first two, but Noskova converted the third, pushing her wide before driving a forehand into the open court.

Noskova dropped to the court as Strycova and the Czechia team rushed out to celebrate.

Ukraine’s week still represented another step forward for a team making its second Billie Jean King Cup Finals appearance. After reaching the semifinals in 2025, Ukraine beat Belgium in the quarterfinals and two-time reigning champion Italy in the semifinals to reach its first final.