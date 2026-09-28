Kvitova and Kerber headline Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

The organizers of the fifth edition of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an eight-woman invitational knockout for WTA veterans taking place from Oct. 13-18, revealed their full lineup for this year’s event at a press conference on Monday night.

In May, it was announced last year’s winner, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, and former World No. 4 Dominika Cibulkova, would be back in 2026 -- and that Yanina Wickmayer would travel from neighboring Belgium to make her debut.

Added to the starry field now are two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and former No.12 Tatiana Golovin, who will both also take part for the first time. Rounding out the list are Agnieszka Radwanska, Magdalena Rybarikova and Monica Puig, who have all previously featured at the tournament.

Since the competitive exhibition’s first staging in 2022, when Kim Clijsters defeated Martina Hingis in the final, the Luxembourg legends event has gone from strength to strength – with tremendous support from government, sponsors and fans alike.

Former World No.5 Daniela Hantuchova has played it a couple of times and is now an ambassador for what has evolved into a weeklong festival of tennis.

“Luxembourg has become a hot ticket for fans and also for the former players, who hear so many great things about it,” she said.

“Petra is taking part less than seven months after giving birth to her twins, and Monica just ran the Berlin Marathon. The fantastic level of competition on show again this year will be a testament to the excellence of WTA athletes, even after they have retired from the tour.”

On the sidelines, players and guests will take part in a program of activities focused on the empowerment of women and girls, and once the event will make a donation to the WTA Foundation, in support of its partnership with UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Program.

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Courtesy of the donation, 6,000 women will receive prenatal vitamins throughout their entire pregnancy, helping give mothers and babies a healthier start in life.

“This year is especially meaningful, as the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters features eight players who are also mothers,” said Ann Austin, executive director of the WTA Foundation.

“Their journeys reflect the strength, resilience, and determination of women at every stage of life. At the WTA and WTA Foundation, we are proud to champion women's health -- including maternal health – both on and off the court.”

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host to a popular WTA 250 stop, organized by the same group, International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP). Kvitova returns 10 years after she finished runner-up to Monica Niculescu in the 2016 final, while Puig was runner-up in 2017.

Last year’s title bout in the Coque Arena saw Kerber defeat Alizé Cornet in the final. The total purse in Luxembourg this year will be €110,000 with the champion pocketing €50,000.

Tickets can be purchased here: TICKETS | ladiestennismasters