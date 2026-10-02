WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
hot shot

Maja Chwalinska’s feather-light finish earns September Shot of the Month

hot shot
1m read 02 Oct 2026 14h ago
Sept Shot

Hot shots come in all different shapes, sizes and forms. This one? Let’s just call it unique.

Maja Chwalinska was already a set ahead of Rebecca Sramkova in the first round of the Singapore Tennis Open when Sramkova had little chance to do more than send a moonball and hope for some good fortune. It dropped just beyond the net, leaving Chwalinska with the entire court and, ostensibly, an obvious overhead -- at her disposal.

Chwalinska could have come in and put it away with one clean swing. Instead, she took her time moving forward, let the ball settle and played a soft little drop shot back over the net.

Easy peasy. 

Chwalinska went on to beat Sramkova in straight sets and carried that form through the week in Singapore. She reached the semifinals before Leylah Fernandez ended her run in three sets.

Not every Shot of the Month has to come from a punishing rally or a winner struck on the run. Sometimes it is a strange ball, a player with options and a decision that is just a little more clever than the obvious one.

Chwalinska’s was all of that.

WTA Staff

Suggested Video