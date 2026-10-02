Maja Chwalinska’s feather-light finish earns September Shot of the Month

Hot shots come in all different shapes, sizes and forms. This one? Let’s just call it unique.

Maja Chwalinska was already a set ahead of Rebecca Sramkova in the first round of the Singapore Tennis Open when Sramkova had little chance to do more than send a moonball and hope for some good fortune. It dropped just beyond the net, leaving Chwalinska with the entire court and, ostensibly, an obvious overhead -- at her disposal.

Chwalinska could have come in and put it away with one clean swing. Instead, she took her time moving forward, let the ball settle and played a soft little drop shot back over the net.

Easy peasy.

Chwalinska went on to beat Sramkova in straight sets and carried that form through the week in Singapore. She reached the semifinals before Leylah Fernandez ended her run in three sets.

Not every Shot of the Month has to come from a punishing rally or a winner struck on the run. Sometimes it is a strange ball, a player with options and a decision that is just a little more clever than the obvious one.

Chwalinska’s was all of that.