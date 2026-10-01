WTA announces 2027 calendar, equal prize money milestone, and player-tournament-led enhancements

2027 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will feature 55 events across 26 countries and territories

All combined WTA 1000 events will award equal prize money for the first time

Calendar changes agreed upon by players and tournaments through the Tour Architecture Council will give players greater scheduling and flexibility

Calendar changes agreed upon by players and tournaments through the Tour Architecture Council will give players greater scheduling and flexibility A new Tournament Investment Fund will be launched to provide targeted financial support to markets where it can have the greatest impact

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) on Thursday announced its 2027 calendar, setting the stage for a landmark season that will bring the world's best players to fans across 55 events in 26 countries and territories while delivering major progress on equal prize money, and introducing a series of player- and tournament-led enhancements to the Tour.

The WTA platform has massive global reach. 2027 will bring elite women's tennis to new and established destinations around the world -- including a new WTA 250 tournament in Manila, Philippines -- while building throughout the season toward the WTA Finals in its new home of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The season will also mark a defining milestone for women's sport. For the first time, all combined WTA 1000 tournaments will award equal prize money, building on a core objective of the WTA since its founding more than 50 years ago.

In 2027, the WTA will also introduce a series of changes developed through the Tour Architecture Council, a working group chaired by world No. 3 Jessica Pegula that brings together players, tournaments and WTA leadership to pursue updates to the Tour framework. These changes are designed to give players greater flexibility while preserving strong competition, compelling matchups and the world-class tournaments that define the Tour.

The WTA is also introducing a targeted Tournament Investment Fund designed to assist select tournaments by directing financial support to markets where it will have the greatest impact. This funding is intended to advance the WTA's equal prize money initiative and broader strategic objectives designed to strengthen the Tour for players, tournaments, and fans.

"The WTA is stepping up to deliver more for players and tournaments in 2027," said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA. "We have listened to player feedback on the demands of the calendar, and responded with a meaningful reduction in commitments. Achieving equal prize money across all combined WTA 1000 tournaments is a major milestone for tennis. It demonstrates the WTA's continued commitment to leading the sports industry in delivering our athletes competitive and financial equality, and is a testament to the enduring nature of the founding vision of the WTA.

"And, our new Tournament Investment Fund is modeled after central funding models common to other professional sports leagues in that it will target financial support to select markets to the benefit of the overall health of the Tour and in furtherance of WTA's strategic mission. None of this would have been possible without the incredible work and determination of the Tour Architecture Council, which has given players and tournaments a re-energized voice in shaping the future of the Tour. I especially want to thank Jessica Pegula for her leadership as Chair of the Council, as well as all of the players and tournaments who contributed to this work."

"As players, we're on the road most of the year, so having more flexibility in our schedules and commitments makes a real difference," said Jessica Pegula. "The 2027 changes give us more ability to build our seasons around our own goals -- competitively and personally. That's an impactful step forward for players."

A landmark year for equal prize money

For the first time in 2027, every combined WTA 1000 event will award equal prize money, with the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal/Toronto), and Cincinnati Open reaching the milestone.

They join BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Miami Open presented by Itaú, Mutua Madrid Open, and China Open (Beijing), as well as the United Cup and all four Grand Slams, in committing to offering equal prize money to women and men.

The milestone builds on more than five decades of work to advance equality in professional tennis. Building on the path forged by the Original 9, Billie Jean King and more than 60 pioneering players founded the WTA in 1973 with a commitment to ensuring women had the opportunity to compete, succeed and be valued equally, a principle that continues to guide the WTA today.

Players and tournaments shaping the Tour together

Through the WTA Tour Architecture Council, players and tournaments have agreed on a series of changes to the Tour for 2027, which have been approved by the WTA Board of Directors. The agreement responds directly to player feedback about the need for greater scheduling flexibility, while balancing the need to provide strong player fields for fans across our tournaments.

The updates will be implemented as a one-year pilot for the 2027 season, allowing the WTA to evaluate the impact of the changes across the Tour to inform decisions for 2028 and beyond.

Key changes approved by the WTA Board for the 2027 season include:

Reducing the number of WTA 500 level tournaments to be played by Top 50 ranked singles players in a year from six to four, resulting in a total base playing commitment of 14 WTA tournaments plus the four Grand Slams in the 2027 Tour season.

Allowing players to replace one eligible WTA 1000 tournament result with a stronger WTA 500 or 250 result on their ranking.

Together, the 2027 calendar, equal prize money milestone and Tour Architecture Council changes reflect the continued growth of women's tennis and the WTA's focus on expanding its reach and strengthening the sport for the future. From the opening weeks of the season through the WTA Finals in North Carolina, the 2027 calendar will showcase the best of women's tennis on a truly global stage.

Taken together, these changes advance the WTA's broader strategic vision: equal prize money driven by robust commercial revenue generation; ensuring that the best women athletes continue to choose tennis by strengthening the pathway, financial opportunity, and global platform the sport provides; and transforming the WTA Finals into the premier showcase for women's sports.

The complete 2027 WTA calendar is available here.