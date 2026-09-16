WTA announces new host for 2027-2029 WTA Finals

New chapter for WTA’s season-ending championship will build on the global momentum of women’s sports and establish a home for the WTA Finals in the United States

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla./CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- At a defining moment for women’s sports around the world, the WTA on Wednesday announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, will become the new home of the WTA Finals beginning in 2027, launching a new chapter for the Tour’s season-ending championship and its ambition to build the preeminent championship experience in women’s sport.

For more than 50 years, women’s tennis has led the growth of women’s professional sports, building a global fanbase and creating generations of athletes who have transcended the court. Today, as women’s sports reach new heights in audiences, investment, commercial interest and cultural relevance, the WTA sees an opportunity for its premier championship to once again help set the standard for what comes next.

The WTA Finals will be staged at Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, from 2027 through 2029, bringing the season’s top singles players and doubles teams together to compete for the most prestigious title in women’s tennis. The multi-year partnership will give the WTA greater opportunity to shape the experience and identity of one of its most important assets, deepen relationships with fans and commercial partners, and build a championship platform designed to grow alongside women’s sport.

“The WTA Finals represents everything that makes women’s tennis extraordinary: the world’s best athletes, competing at the highest level, on a stage worthy of what they have accomplished,” said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA. “Women’s tennis has spent generations helping push women’s sports forward, and we have an opportunity now to lead again by building a championship experience that reflects just how far women’s sport has come and where it is going next. In Charlotte, we found more than a host city. We found partners who share that ambition and a place where we can build a true home for the Finals and for the WTA.”

Charlotte’s selection follows a competitive global process to determine the future home of the WTA Finals. The city’s sports infrastructure, business community, hospitality and history of successful public-private partnerships helped distinguish Charlotte, as did a shared ambition to build something that extends far beyond a single week of competition.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation has served as the WTA’s lead local partner throughout the process, working alongside state and local leaders and the region’s business community to develop the long-term partnership.

"This is a transformational moment for Charlotte and for our organization," said Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "Bringing the WTA Finals to our city is a testament to what Charlotte has become as a world-class sports destination, and we are incredibly grateful to the WTA for their trust and partnership in making this vision a reality. None of this happens without the support of our partners at the state, city, and county levels, and we are deeply thankful for their commitment to growing Charlotte's sports footprint. I also want to recognize our Board of Directors, whose leadership and belief in what this organization can accomplish made a deal of this magnitude possible."

The partnership will extend beyond the WTA Finals. The WTA will also relocate its global headquarters to Charlotte, which will cultivate deeper connections with the region’s business, civic, sports, and community leaders.

A New Chapter for the WTA Finals

The WTA Finals are the culmination of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, with qualification earned through performance across the year on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals. Only the top singles players and doubles teams qualify to compete, with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment and culture.

For most of the past two decades, the Finals have traveled to markets around the world, helping showcase women’s tennis to global audiences and grow the international reach of the Tour. In 2026, the championship returns to the United States at Indian Wells, which will provide an exceptional setting for the world’s best players and an important bridge to the Finals’ next chapter.

Beginning in 2027, the WTA will have the opportunity to build on that global foundation with a long-term home and a bigger ambition: to make Finals week one of the defining moments on the global women’s sports calendar.

The 2027 WTA Finals will take place at Spectrum Center, with additional programming at the Charlotte Convention Center. Further information on dates, tickets, fan experiences, community programming, and other elements of the event will be announced on Wednesday, September 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina by the WTA, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Governor Josh Stein, community leaders, and elected officials.

For more information about the WTA Finals moving to Charlotte, click here.