Stories
Biography
- Coached by Liu Shuo
- Father, Zhang Zhi Qiang, was a soccer player; mother, Wang Feng Qin, was a basketball player. Started playing tennis aged five when parents took her to local club
- Started working with Chinese Tennis Association at age 12
- Idolized Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
- Best tennis memory was playing mixed doubles with Pete Sampras in 2011, winning Australian Open doubles championship in 2019 with best friend Sam Stosur, and quarterfinals at 2016 Australian Open and 2019 Wimbledon
- Relaxes by listening to music, taking photos and exploring the places she travels to
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High22
Height5' 10" (1.77m)
BirthdayJan 21, 1989 January 21, 1989
BirthplaceTianjin, China
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2022 - Lyon
2017 - Guangzhou
2013 - Guangzhou
Finalist (3): 2022 - Birmingham
2021 - Nottingham
2020 - Hobart
DOUBLES
Winner (18): 2026 - Linz (w/Cirstea), Australian Open (w/Mertens), Adelaide (w/Siniakova)
2025 - Washington DC (w/Townsend)
2024 - Guangzhou (w/Siniakova)
2023 - Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani)
2022 - Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia)
2021 - US Open, Cincinnati (both w/Stosur), Ostrava (w/Mirza)
2019 - Australian Open (w/Stosur)
2018 - Istanbul (w/Liang), Hiroshima (w/Hozumi), Hong Kong (w/Stosur)
2014 - Pattaya City (w/Peng)
2012 - Estoril (w/Chuang), Guangzhou (w/Tanasugarn)
2011 - Osaka (w/Date)
Finalist (21): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/Ostapenko)
2025 - Montreal (w/Townsend), Stuttgart (w/Alexandrova), Austin (w/Kessler), Abu Dhabi (w/Mladenovic)
2024 - US Open (w/Mladenovic), Seoul, Birmingham (both w/Kato)
2022 - Wimbledon, Birmingham (both w/Mertens), Stuttgart (w/Gauff)
2021 - Courmayeur (w/Hozumi)
2020 - Hobart (w/Peng)
2019 - Miami (w/Stosur), Nanchang (w/Peng)
2017 - Birmingham (w/H. Chan), Zhuhai (w/Lu)
2014 - Hobart (w/Raymond)
2013 - Kuala Lumpur (w/Husarova), Osaka (w/Stosur)
2012 - Monterrey (w/Date)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2017 - Honolulu
2013 - Nanjing
Finalist (4): 2021 - Angers
2019 - Anning
2016 - Honolulu
2013 - Ningbo
DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Limoges (w/Bucsa)
2022 - Angers (w/Parks)
2013 - Ningbo (w/Y.Chan)
Finalist (2): 2024 - Contrexeville (w/Wu)
2013 - Nanjing (w/Shvedova)
Career in Review
Strong singles results on Tour in home nation of China in 2025, making Guangzhou SF (first WTA Tour SF since 2022; l. eventual champion Li) and defeating No.14 Navarro to make Wuhan R16 (l. eventual champion Gauff)
Also in 2025, posted Top 20 year-end ranking in doubles, winning Washington D.C. title (w/Townsend) and making four additional WTA Tour doubles finals
In 2024, broke a streak of 24 losses to reach WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Beijing. In doubles, won her 14th career title at Guangzhou, paired with Katerina Siniakova for the first time
Reached R16 at 2023 Australian Open (l. Pliskova) taking her ranking to a career-high of No.22; failed to win a singles match after Lyon in January and ended her season early after Montreal (l. Blinkova)
In doubles, won the 2023 title at Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani) and reached semifinals at Doha (w/Olmos) and Wimbledon (w/Dolehide)
In 2022, won third career singles title at Lyon (d. Yastremska in F) and 12th doubles title at Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia). Finished the season at No.24, very close to previous best career ranking of No.23 (Nov 14, 2016); in doubles climbed as high as No.2 on July 11, 2022
Reached fourth singles final of career in 2021, finishing R-Up at Nottingham (l. Konta). Also advanced to SF at Palermo and QF at San Jose
Enjoyed strong campaign in doubles in 2021, winning her 2nd Grand Slam title at US Open (w/Stosur), as well as additional titles at Cincinnati (w/Stosur) and Ostrava (w/Mirza). Qualified for WTA Finals (w/Stosur), however failed to progress from group stage
Season highlight in 2020 was reaching third career WTA singles final (l. Rybakina in F) and finishing R-Up in doubles at Hobart (w/Peng), which marks the first time she made it through to the championship match in both singles and doubles at the same Tour-level event
Also in 2020, made R16 at Roland Garros for the first time; now has advanced to second week at Grand Slams across hard, grass and clay
Standout singles results of 2019 season were reaching second Grand Slam singles QF of career at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Halep), finishing R-Up at WTA 125 event in Anning (l. S.Zheng) and closing out season by winning $100k ITF/Tokyo-JPN (d.Paolini in F)
Won first Grand Slam doubles title at 2019 Australian Open (w/Stosur; d. Babos/Mladenovic in F); also reached final at Miami w/Stosur (l. Mertens/Sabalenka). Team qualified for WTA Finals in Shenzhen (Zhang's debut at the season finale) where they advanced to SF (l. eventual champions Babos/Mladenovic)
Won her 2nd WTA Tour singles title at 2017 Guangzhou (d. Krunic in final)
Enjoyed Grand Slam breakthrough at 2016 Australian Open, where she advanced to QF as qualifier (l. Konta). Run also marked first time winning back-to-back main draw matches since semifinal run at 2014 Birmingham
In that 2016 Australian Open run, defeated No.2 Halep in 1r and No.17 Keys in R16; ranked No.133, became lowest-ranked player to advance to last eight at Australian Open since unranked Henin reached final in 2010, and first qualifier to do so since Gavaldon in 1990
Contemplated retirement after ending 2015 ranked No.186, her lowest year-end finish since 2008 (No.212) and down from No.62 in 2014
Won her 1st WTA Tour singles title at 2013 Guangzhou (d. King in final)
First broke into Top 100 on August 9, 2010 and Top 50 on February 3, 2014
Scored first Top 10 win over then No.1-ranked Safina in 1r at 2009 Beijing; at No.226, was the lowest-ranked player ever to beat a World No.1
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2006 Beijing; made WTA main draw debut at 2006 Guangzhou
Winner of 23 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.