Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2022 - Lyon

2017 - Guangzhou

2013 - Guangzhou



Finalist (3): 2022 - Birmingham

2021 - Nottingham

2020 - Hobart



DOUBLES

Winner (18): 2026 - Linz (w/Cirstea), Australian Open (w/Mertens), Adelaide (w/Siniakova)

2025 - Washington DC (w/Townsend)

2024 - Guangzhou (w/Siniakova)

2023 - Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani)

2022 - Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia)

2021 - US Open, Cincinnati (both w/Stosur), Ostrava (w/Mirza)

2019 - Australian Open (w/Stosur)

2018 - Istanbul (w/Liang), Hiroshima (w/Hozumi), Hong Kong (w/Stosur)

2014 - Pattaya City (w/Peng)

2012 - Estoril (w/Chuang), Guangzhou (w/Tanasugarn)

2011 - Osaka (w/Date)



Finalist (21): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/Ostapenko)

2025 - Montreal (w/Townsend), Stuttgart (w/Alexandrova), Austin (w/Kessler), Abu Dhabi (w/Mladenovic)

2024 - US Open (w/Mladenovic), Seoul, Birmingham (both w/Kato)

2022 - Wimbledon, Birmingham (both w/Mertens), Stuttgart (w/Gauff)

2021 - Courmayeur (w/Hozumi)

2020 - Hobart (w/Peng)

2019 - Miami (w/Stosur), Nanchang (w/Peng)

2017 - Birmingham (w/H. Chan), Zhuhai (w/Lu)

2014 - Hobart (w/Raymond)

2013 - Kuala Lumpur (w/Husarova), Osaka (w/Stosur)

2012 - Monterrey (w/Date)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2017 - Honolulu

2013 - Nanjing



Finalist (4): 2021 - Angers

2019 - Anning

2016 - Honolulu

2013 - Ningbo



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Limoges (w/Bucsa)

2022 - Angers (w/Parks)

2013 - Ningbo (w/Y.Chan)



Finalist (2): 2024 - Contrexeville (w/Wu)

2013 - Nanjing (w/Shvedova)





Career in Review

Strong singles results on Tour in home nation of China in 2025, making Guangzhou SF (first WTA Tour SF since 2022; l. eventual champion Li) and defeating No.14 Navarro to make Wuhan R16 (l. eventual champion Gauff)



Also in 2025, posted Top 20 year-end ranking in doubles, winning Washington D.C. title (w/Townsend) and making four additional WTA Tour doubles finals



In 2024, broke a streak of 24 losses to reach WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Beijing. In doubles, won her 14th career title at Guangzhou, paired with Katerina Siniakova for the first time



Reached R16 at 2023 Australian Open (l. Pliskova) taking her ranking to a career-high of No.22; failed to win a singles match after Lyon in January and ended her season early after Montreal (l. Blinkova)



In doubles, won the 2023 title at Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani) and reached semifinals at Doha (w/Olmos) and Wimbledon (w/Dolehide)



In 2022, won third career singles title at Lyon (d. Yastremska in F) and 12th doubles title at Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia). Finished the season at No.24, very close to previous best career ranking of No.23 (Nov 14, 2016); in doubles climbed as high as No.2 on July 11, 2022



Reached fourth singles final of career in 2021, finishing R-Up at Nottingham (l. Konta). Also advanced to SF at Palermo and QF at San Jose



Enjoyed strong campaign in doubles in 2021, winning her 2nd Grand Slam title at US Open (w/Stosur), as well as additional titles at Cincinnati (w/Stosur) and Ostrava (w/Mirza). Qualified for WTA Finals (w/Stosur), however failed to progress from group stage



Season highlight in 2020 was reaching third career WTA singles final (l. Rybakina in F) and finishing R-Up in doubles at Hobart (w/Peng), which marks the first time she made it through to the championship match in both singles and doubles at the same Tour-level event



Also in 2020, made R16 at Roland Garros for the first time; now has advanced to second week at Grand Slams across hard, grass and clay



Standout singles results of 2019 season were reaching second Grand Slam singles QF of career at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Halep), finishing R-Up at WTA 125 event in Anning (l. S.Zheng) and closing out season by winning $100k ITF/Tokyo-JPN (d.Paolini in F)



Won first Grand Slam doubles title at 2019 Australian Open (w/Stosur; d. Babos/Mladenovic in F); also reached final at Miami w/Stosur (l. Mertens/Sabalenka). Team qualified for WTA Finals in Shenzhen (Zhang's debut at the season finale) where they advanced to SF (l. eventual champions Babos/Mladenovic)



Won her 2nd WTA Tour singles title at 2017 Guangzhou (d. Krunic in final)



Enjoyed Grand Slam breakthrough at 2016 Australian Open, where she advanced to QF as qualifier (l. Konta). Run also marked first time winning back-to-back main draw matches since semifinal run at 2014 Birmingham



In that 2016 Australian Open run, defeated No.2 Halep in 1r and No.17 Keys in R16; ranked No.133, became lowest-ranked player to advance to last eight at Australian Open since unranked Henin reached final in 2010, and first qualifier to do so since Gavaldon in 1990



Contemplated retirement after ending 2015 ranked No.186, her lowest year-end finish since 2008 (No.212) and down from No.62 in 2014



Won her 1st WTA Tour singles title at 2013 Guangzhou (d. King in final)



First broke into Top 100 on August 9, 2010 and Top 50 on February 3, 2014



Scored first Top 10 win over then No.1-ranked Safina in 1r at 2009 Beijing; at No.226, was the lowest-ranked player ever to beat a World No.1



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2006 Beijing; made WTA main draw debut at 2006 Guangzhou



Winner of 23 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit