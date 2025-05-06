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Zhang-Torso_311779 Inactive

Shuai
Zhang

CHN
37 yrs
5' 10" (1.77m)
Current Doubles Rank
7
Doubles Titles
4
Won / Lost
38 / 16
Prize Money
$1,697,620

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Liu Shuo
  • Father, Zhang Zhi Qiang, was a soccer player; mother, Wang Feng Qin, was a basketball player. Started playing tennis aged five when parents took her to local club
  • Started working with Chinese Tennis Association at age 12
  • Idolized Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
  • Best tennis memory was playing mixed doubles with Pete Sampras in 2011, winning Australian Open doubles championship in 2019 with best friend Sam Stosur, and quarterfinals at 2016 Australian Open and 2019 Wimbledon
  • Relaxes by listening to music, taking photos and exploring the places she travels to

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

22

Height

5' 10" (1.77m)

Birthday

Jan 21, 1989 January 21, 1989

Birthplace

Tianjin, China

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2022 - Lyon
2017 - Guangzhou
2013 - Guangzhou

Finalist (3): 2022 - Birmingham
2021 - Nottingham
2020 - Hobart

DOUBLES
Winner (18): 2026 - Linz (w/Cirstea), Australian Open (w/Mertens), Adelaide (w/Siniakova)
2025 - Washington DC (w/Townsend)
2024 - Guangzhou (w/Siniakova)
2023 - Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani)
2022 - Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia)
2021 - US Open, Cincinnati (both w/Stosur), Ostrava (w/Mirza)
2019 - Australian Open (w/Stosur)
2018 - Istanbul (w/Liang), Hiroshima (w/Hozumi), Hong Kong (w/Stosur)
2014 - Pattaya City (w/Peng)
2012 - Estoril (w/Chuang), Guangzhou (w/Tanasugarn)
2011 - Osaka (w/Date)

Finalist (21): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/Ostapenko)
2025 - Montreal (w/Townsend), Stuttgart (w/Alexandrova), Austin (w/Kessler), Abu Dhabi (w/Mladenovic)
2024 - US Open (w/Mladenovic), Seoul, Birmingham (both w/Kato)
2022 - Wimbledon, Birmingham (both w/Mertens), Stuttgart (w/Gauff)
2021 - Courmayeur (w/Hozumi)
2020 - Hobart (w/Peng)
2019 - Miami (w/Stosur), Nanchang (w/Peng)
2017 - Birmingham (w/H. Chan), Zhuhai (w/Lu)
2014 - Hobart (w/Raymond)
2013 - Kuala Lumpur (w/Husarova), Osaka (w/Stosur)
2012 - Monterrey (w/Date)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2017 - Honolulu
2013 - Nanjing

Finalist (4): 2021 - Angers
2019 - Anning
2016 - Honolulu
2013 - Ningbo

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Limoges (w/Bucsa)
2022 - Angers (w/Parks)
2013 - Ningbo (w/Y.Chan)

Finalist (2): 2024 - Contrexeville (w/Wu)
2013 - Nanjing (w/Shvedova)

Career in Review

Strong singles results on Tour in home nation of China in 2025, making Guangzhou SF (first WTA Tour SF since 2022; l. eventual champion Li) and defeating No.14 Navarro to make Wuhan R16 (l. eventual champion Gauff)

Also in 2025, posted Top 20 year-end ranking in doubles, winning Washington D.C. title (w/Townsend) and making four additional WTA Tour doubles finals

In 2024, broke a streak of 24 losses to reach WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Beijing. In doubles, won her 14th career title at Guangzhou, paired with Katerina Siniakova for the first time

Reached R16 at 2023 Australian Open (l. Pliskova) taking her ranking to a career-high of No.22; failed to win a singles match after Lyon in January and ended her season early after Montreal (l. Blinkova)

In doubles, won the 2023 title at Abu Dhabi (w/Stefani) and reached semifinals at Doha (w/Olmos) and Wimbledon (w/Dolehide)

In 2022, won third career singles title at Lyon (d. Yastremska in F) and 12th doubles title at Nottingham (w/Haddad Maia). Finished the season at No.24, very close to previous best career ranking of No.23 (Nov 14, 2016); in doubles climbed as high as No.2 on July 11, 2022

Reached fourth singles final of career in 2021, finishing R-Up at Nottingham (l. Konta). Also advanced to SF at Palermo and QF at San Jose

Enjoyed strong campaign in doubles in 2021, winning her 2nd Grand Slam title at US Open (w/Stosur), as well as additional titles at Cincinnati (w/Stosur) and Ostrava (w/Mirza). Qualified for WTA Finals (w/Stosur), however failed to progress from group stage

Season highlight in 2020 was reaching third career WTA singles final (l. Rybakina in F) and finishing R-Up in doubles at Hobart (w/Peng), which marks the first time she made it through to the championship match in both singles and doubles at the same Tour-level event

Also in 2020, made R16 at Roland Garros for the first time; now has advanced to second week at Grand Slams across hard, grass and clay

Standout singles results of 2019 season were reaching second Grand Slam singles QF of career at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Halep), finishing R-Up at WTA 125 event in Anning (l. S.Zheng) and closing out season by winning $100k ITF/Tokyo-JPN (d.Paolini in F)

Won first Grand Slam doubles title at 2019 Australian Open (w/Stosur; d. Babos/Mladenovic in F); also reached final at Miami w/Stosur (l. Mertens/Sabalenka). Team qualified for WTA Finals in Shenzhen (Zhang's debut at the season finale) where they advanced to SF (l. eventual champions Babos/Mladenovic)

Won her 2nd WTA Tour singles title at 2017 Guangzhou (d. Krunic in final)

Enjoyed Grand Slam breakthrough at 2016 Australian Open, where she advanced to QF as qualifier (l. Konta). Run also marked first time winning back-to-back main draw matches since semifinal run at 2014 Birmingham

In that 2016 Australian Open run, defeated No.2 Halep in 1r and No.17 Keys in R16; ranked No.133, became lowest-ranked player to advance to last eight at Australian Open since unranked Henin reached final in 2010, and first qualifier to do so since Gavaldon in 1990

Contemplated retirement after ending 2015 ranked No.186, her lowest year-end finish since 2008 (No.212) and down from No.62 in 2014

Won her 1st WTA Tour singles title at 2013 Guangzhou (d. King in final)

First broke into Top 100 on August 9, 2010 and Top 50 on February 3, 2014

Scored first Top 10 win over then No.1-ranked Safina in 1r at 2009 Beijing; at No.226, was the lowest-ranked player ever to beat a World No.1

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2006 Beijing; made WTA main draw debut at 2006 Guangzhou

Winner of 23 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Zhang Shuai, Toronto 2026

Zhang comes from a set down to defeat Day in Cincinnati first round

03:19
7h ago
Register to view press conference

Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang on adapting to defeat a draw packed with Grand Slam champions

1d ago
Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang on adapting to defeat a draw packed with Grand Slam champions
09:06
Match Reaction

Siniakova and Zhang pick up where they left off to win Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto
highlights

Siniakova and Zhang reunite for first WTA 1000 title together in Toronto

2d ago
Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto
04:46
highlights

Top seeds Siniakova, Zhang roll into Toronto semis after win over Hunter, Krawczyk

4d ago
Zhang Shuai and Katerina Siniakova, Toronto 2026
04:45
Match Reaction

Sabalenka's clutch play seals win over Zhang, sends her into Toronto Round of 16

2m read
1w ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Toronto 2026
Match Reaction

By the Numbers: Sabalenka extends hard-court winning streak to 13 in Toronto

1m read
1w ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Toronto 2026