yanina wickmayer

Personal
Coached by Ann Devries... Father is Marc Wickmayer ... Introduced to tennis at age 9 by friends at local courts ... Speaks Dutch, English and French ... Favorite actor is Brad Pitt; favorite singer is Rihanna; favorite types of music are R&B, rap and techno ... Favorite food is French Fries; also enjoys shopping, watching movies, seeing friends and soccer ... Favorite cities are New York and Paris ... Person most admired is Kim Clijsters.
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (5): 2016 - Washington DC; 2015 - Tokyo [Japan Open], 125/Carlsbad; 2010 - Auckland; 2009 - Oeiras, Linz.
Finalist (6): 2013 - Auckland; 2012 - Hobart, Bad Gastein; 2011 - Auckland; 2009 - 's-Hertogenbosch; 2008 - Birmingham.
DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2023 - Warsaw (w/Watson); 2018 - 125/Indian Wells (w/Townsend); 2016 - Washington DC (w/Niculescu); 2013 - Luxembourg (w/Vogt).
Finalist (2): 2019 - 125/Indian Wells (w/Townsend), Zhengzhou (w/Zidansek); 2018 - 125/Zhengzhou (w/Broady); 2009 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Krajicek).
ADDITIONAL
Belgian Fed Cup Team, 2007-16; Belgian Olympic Team, 2012.
Career in Review
2019 - Reached 2r twice (incl. Wimbledon); fell in qualifying eight times (incl. other three majors); won two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2018 - Reached 3r at Wimbledon (l. to Vekic) and 2r on one occasion; fell 1r three times (incl. Roland Garros and US Open) and in qualifying on three occasions (incl. Australian Open); won one WTA 125K Series doubles title; won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2017 - SF at Guangzhou (l. to Krunic); QF at Budapest (l. to Goerges); reached 2r six times (incl. WImbledon and US Open); fell 1r six times (incl. other two majors) and in qualifying twice.
2016 - Near-Top 50 season (finishing No.51); won one WTA title at Wasington DC (d. Davis in final); SF at Acapulco (l. to Stephens); QF at Birmingham (l. to Vandeweghe); reached 3r twice (incl. Roland Garros) and 2r five times; fell 1r 15 times (incl. other three majors and Olympics) and in qualifying once; won one WTA doubles title.
2015 - Fifth Top 50 season of career and first since 2012 (finishing No.49); won one WTA title at Tokyo [Japan Open] (d. Linette in final); SF twice at Prague (l. to Ka.Pliskova) and Guangzhou (l. to Jankovic 63 26 75; held 1mp at 5-4 third set); QF at Nottingham; reached 4r once (Australian Open) and 2r twice (incl. US Open); fell 1r 11 times (incl. other two majors and Nürnberg - l. to Rodina 46 63 75; held 1mp at 5-4 third set) and in qualifying four times; also won one WTA 125K Series singles title.
2014 - Another Top 100 season (finishing No.67); QF at Doha (l. to A.Radwanska); reached 2r 10 times (incl. Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon); fell 1r eight times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying once.
2013 - Another Top 100 season (finishing No.59); runner-up at Auckland (l. to A.Radwanska in final); SF at Eastbourne (l. to Vesnina); reached 3r twice (incl. Australian Open) and 2r eight times; fell 1r 12 times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once; won one WTA doubles title.
2012 - Fourth straight Top 30 season (finishing No.23); runner-up twice at Hobart (l. to Barthel in final) and Bad Gastein (l. to Cornet in final); SF twice at Paris [Indoors] (l. to Kerber) and Stanford (l. to Vandeweghe); QF at Doha; reached 4r once, 3r once (Wimbledon) and 2r nine times (incl. Olympics and US Open); fell 1r 10 times (incl. Roland Garros and Montréal - l. to Vinci 62 36 75; led 5-1 third set w/1mp at 5-2).
2011 - Another Top 30 season (finishing No.26); runner-up at Auckland (l. to Arn in final); SF at Indian Wells (l. to Bartoli); QF four times at Paris [Indoors], Charleston, Brussels and 's-Hertogenbosch; reached 4r once (Wimbledon), 3r three times (incl. Roland Garros) and 2r four times (incl. other two majors); fell 1r four times; struggled throughout season w/back injury, retiring from three matches (Brussels QF, Dallas 1r and US Open 2r) and withdrawing from five tournaments (Stanford, Carlsbad, Beijing, Linz and Luxembourg).
2010 - Another Top 30 season (finishing No.23); won one WTA title at Auckland (d. Pennetta in final); QF five times at Miami, Birmingham, Stanford, Cincinnati and Bali; reached 4r three times (incl. Australian Open, US Open), 3r three times (incl. other two majors) and 2r twice; fell 1r eight times; set career-high No.12 on April 19.
2009 - First Top 20 season (finishing No.16); won first two WTA titles at Oeiras (d. Makarova in final) and Linz (d. Kvitova in final); runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. to Tanasugarn in final); SF twice at US Open (first Grand Slam SF; l. to Wozniacki) and Luxembourg (l. to Bacsinszky); QF at Birmingham; reached 3r once and 2r four times (incl. Roland Garros and Indian Wells - l. to Hantuchova 57 63 76(4); held 2mp at 6-5 third set); fell 1r seven times (incl. other two majors); fell in RR at Bali (went 1-0); made Top 50 debut on August 31 (rose from No.53 to No.50), Top 40 and Top 30 debuts on September 14 (after US Open; rose from No.50 to No.22) and Top 20 debut on October 19 (after Linz; rose from No.24 to No.20); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2008 - First Top 100 season; runner-up at Birmingham (l. to K.Bondarenko in final); QF at Seoul; reached 2r three times; fell 1r nine times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open) and in qualifying twice (incl. Australian Open); made Top 100 debut on May 12 (No.120 to No.99); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2007 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times; won four singles titles and four doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2006 - Fell in WTA qualifying once; won three singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2005 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit in Belgium.
2004 - Played first WTA qualifying at Hasselt (as WC); also played on ITF Circuit in Belgium.
- Singles
- Doubles
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|10/9
|8/11
|13/14
|12/12
|2023
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|2022
|
-
|
-
|
R64
|
-
|2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
R64
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
R128
|
R32
|
R128
|2017
|
R128
|
R128
|
R64
|
R64
|2016
|
R128
|
R32
|
R128
|
R128
|2015
|
R16
|
R128
|
R128
|
R64
|2014
|
R64
|
R64
|
R64
|
R128
|2013
|
R32
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|2012
|
R128
|
R128
|
R32
|
R64
|2011
|
R64
|
R32
|
R16
|
R64
|2010
|
R16
|
R32
|
R32
|
R16
|2009
|
R128
|
R64
|
R128
|
SF
|2008
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
