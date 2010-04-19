yanina wickmayer

Ranking

Previous Matches




Height
6' 0"
1.82m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Oct 20 1989
Birthplace
Lier, Belgium
Current Ranking
0
Jul 31 2023
0
YTD 2023
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2023
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2023
Career High
0
Apr 19 2010
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

W/L 10/9 8/11 13/14 12/12
2023
-
-
R128
-
2022
-
-
R64
-
2021
-
-
-
-
2020
-
-
-
R128
2019
-
-
R64
-
2018
-
R128
R32
R128
2017
R128
R128
R64
R64
2016
R128
R32
R128
R128
2015
R16
R128
R128
R64
2014
R64
R64
R64
R128
2013
R32
R128
R128
R128
2012
R128
R128
R32
R64
2011
R64
R32
R16
R64
2010
R16
R32
R32
R16
2009
R128
R64
R128
SF
2008
-
R128
R128
R128
Filter
2023
Filter

Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.

Loading Stats Data

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
93
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
12
Apr 19, 2010
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
66
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
66
Jul 31, 2023
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 93
2022 321 328
2021 166 339
2020 143 165
2019 113 152
2018 94 113
2017 58 112
2016 34 52
2015 41 49
2014 54 67
2013 20 59
2012 23 23
2011 18 26
2010 12 23
2009 16 16
2008 62 69
2007 170 221
2006 436 534
2005 1155
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 66
2022 153 154
2021 99 310
2020 90 99
2019 91 94
2018 80 142
2017 104 142
2016 136 139
2015 211 902
2014 121 207
2013 120 122
2012 185 1123
2011 134 183
2010 71 168
2009 85 89
2008 127 149
2007 126 145
2006 323 363
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 31, 2023 93
Jul 24, 2023 109
Jul 17, 2023 108
Jul 3, 2023 112
Jun 26, 2023 111
Jun 19, 2023 117
Jun 12, 2023 114
May 29, 2023 140
May 22, 2023 140
May 8, 2023 191
Apr 24, 2023 188
Apr 17, 2023 189
Apr 10, 2023 190
Apr 3, 2023 186
Mar 20, 2023 211
Mar 6, 2023 205
Feb 27, 2023 213
Feb 20, 2023 246
Feb 13, 2023 259
Feb 6, 2023 257
Jan 30, 2023 257
Jan 16, 2023 279
Jan 9, 2023 322
Jan 2, 2023 323
Dec 26, 2022 321
Dec 19, 2022 322
Dec 12, 2022 323
Dec 5, 2022 322
Nov 28, 2022 334
Nov 21, 2022 331
Nov 14, 2022 328
Nov 7, 2022 328
Oct 31, 2022 354
Oct 24, 2022 362
Oct 17, 2022 362
Oct 10, 2022 390
Oct 3, 2022 390
Sep 26, 2022 396
Sep 19, 2022 460
Sep 12, 2022 464
Aug 29, 2022 527
Aug 22, 2022 526
Aug 15, 2022 522
Aug 8, 2022 523
Aug 1, 2022 548
Jul 25, 2022 597
Jul 18, 2022 598
Jul 11, 2022 604
Jun 27, 2022 606
Jun 20, 2022 603
Jun 13, 2022 670
Jun 6, 2022 749
Nov 15, 2021 339
Nov 8, 2021 343
Nov 1, 2021 323
Oct 25, 2021 323
Oct 18, 2021 323
Oct 4, 2021 307
Sep 27, 2021 304
Sep 20, 2021 304
Sep 13, 2021 298
Aug 30, 2021 284
Aug 23, 2021 282
Aug 16, 2021 280
Aug 9, 2021 282
Aug 2, 2021 284
Jul 26, 2021 286
Jul 19, 2021 281
Jul 12, 2021 281
Jun 28, 2021 201
Jun 21, 2021 202
Jun 14, 2021 197
May 31, 2021 191
May 24, 2021 190
May 17, 2021 192
May 10, 2021 192
Apr 26, 2021 191
Apr 19, 2021 193
Apr 12, 2021 191
Apr 5, 2021 193
Mar 22, 2021 171
Mar 15, 2021 170
Mar 8, 2021 170
Mar 1, 2021 169
Feb 22, 2021 169
Feb 8, 2021 167
Feb 1, 2021 167
Jan 25, 2021 166
Jan 18, 2021 166
Jan 11, 2021 166
Jan 4, 2021 166
Dec 28, 2020 166
Dec 21, 2020 166
Dec 14, 2020 166
Dec 7, 2020 165
Nov 30, 2020 165
Nov 23, 2020 165
Nov 16, 2020 165
Nov 9, 2020 164
Nov 2, 2020 163
Oct 26, 2020 163
Oct 19, 2020 162
Oct 12, 2020 162
Sep 28, 2020 154
Sep 21, 2020 154
Sep 14, 2020 153
Aug 31, 2020 146
Aug 17, 2020 146
Aug 10, 2020 146
Mar 16, 2020 145