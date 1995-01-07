Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2024 - Birmingham

2021 - Budapest

2019 - Nurnberg



Finalist (3): 2021 - Nur-Sultan

2018 - Guangzhou

2017 - St. Petersburg



DOUBLES

Finalist (2): 2024 - Cincinnati (w/Fernandez)

2023 - Osaka (w/Kalinskaya)





Career in Review

In 2025, made her Top 20 debut shortly after her 30th birthday, hitting new career-high ranking of No.20 on January 27; other season highlights include Adelaide SF (l. Pegula) and Jiujiang QF (l. Golubic)



During 2024, won her third career WTA Tour title at Birmingham (d. Tomljanovic in final). Also reached QF at Hobart (l. Yuan) and Ningbo (l. eventual champion Kasatkina); found success at Grand Slam level with R16 run at Wimbledon (d. World No.1 Swiatek in 3r; l. Ostapenko) and 3r run at US Open (l. Paolini)



2023 saw her reach SF at Guangzhou (l. Linette) and QF at Rabat (l. Riera) and Hobart (l. Blinkova)



Reached two SFs in 2022, at Istanbul (l. eventual champion Potapova) and Budapest (l. Krunic), while also making QF at Toronto (l. Pegula)



Highlight of 2021 campaign was lifting second career WTA title, at Budapest (d. Kalinina in F). Also was R-Up at Nur-Sultan (l. Van Uytvanck), advanced to SF at Portoroz and made QFs at Charleston [500], Strasbourg and San Jose



Standout results of 2020 were QF runs at US Open (first Kazakh woman to reach last eight in New York; l. Brady) and Rome (l. Halep). Recorded 300th career win (at all levels) with 1r triumph over Flipkens at 2020 Roland Garros



In 2019, won first career title at Nurnberg (d. Zidansek in F); also picked up a win over World No.1 Osaka on grass at Birmingham



Best result of 2018 was QF run at Roland Garros (l. Keys), her 2nd trip to the quarters in Paris in the last three years. Also reached 2nd career WTA Tour singles final at Guangzhou (l. Wang Qiang in F)



Reached first career WTA final at 2017 St. Petersburg (l. Mladenovic in F) after notching two Top 10 wins over No.8 Kuznetsova and No.5 Cibulkova (her first career Top 5 win); first woman from Kazakhstan to reach a WTA final since Shvedova at 2015 Bogota (l. Pereira)



In 2016, reached her first Grand Slam QF at Roland Garros (l. S.Williams in 3 sets); became first Kazakh to reach a Grand Slam QF since Shvedova at 2012 Roland Garros (Shvedova made another QF at the very next Slam, 2016 Wimbledon). Also that year, defeated No.14 V.Williams en route to Charleston QF



Progressed to maiden WTA SF at 2015 Bastad (l. eventual champion Larsson). First Top 10 win came over No.10 Petkovic at 2015 Nurnberg (via ret.)



In 2014, reached first two WTA QFs, first on clay at Bastad (as qualifier, l. Cepelova) and then on hard court at Osaka (l. eventual champion Stosur). Between these two results, scored first Top 20 win over No.14 Pennetta during 2r run at Montreal (as qualifier)



Made it through to 2r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2013 Australian Open (d. McHale, l. Suarez Navarro)



Advanced to 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2012 Copenhagen (as WC, d. Barbat, l. Jankovic)



On ITF Circuit, winner of six singles titles and six doubles titles



Professional debut at 2009 Luxembourg ended with loss to Flipkens in final round of qualifying