Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (5): 2024 - Budapest

2022 - Cleveland, Melbourne 250 #2

2018 - Brisbane

2015 - Seoul



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2023 - Hong Kong (w/Kalashnikova)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2019 - Limoges

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Suzhou (w/Prozorova)





Career in Review

Top 2025 result was Cluj-Napoca SF (l. eventual champion Potapova); also made SF at WTA 125 events in Paris and Vic, and reached Wimbledon 2r as a qualifier (d. Gracheva in 1r for first Grand Slam main draw win since 2023 Wimbledon)



Reached fifth WTA singles final of career at 2024 Budapest (l. Shnaider); season also highlighted by run to 3r at Rome as a qualifier (l. Kerber). In doubles, reached SF at Dubai (w/Siegemund)



2023 Tour highlights include a SF run at s’Hertogenbosch (l. Alexandrova) and QF at Nanchang (l. Fernandez)



Highlights in 2022 were R-Up finishes at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (l. Anisimova) and Cleveland (l. Samsonova); also made QF at St. Petersburg, Berlin and Hamburg, leading to career-high ranking of No.29 on September 19



Best results in 2021 were runs to QFs at Belgrade and Cleveland and R16 at Indian Wells



Reached first WTA QF in 18 months at 2020 Palermo (as qualifier, l. Martic) and also advanced to QF stage at Istanbul and Linz; made 3r at 2020 US Open (d. No.19 Vondrousova en route for first Top 20 win in over a year)



Made strong start to 2019 season, recording first career Top 5 victory over No.4 Svitolina en route to Brisbane QF (l. Vekic), followed by Sydney SF (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kvitova) and Australian Open 3r (l. Pavlyuchenkova)



Reached first Grand Slam SF in doubles at 2019 US Open (w/Kuzmova, l. Azarenka/Barty)



In 2018, reached second career WTA final at Brisbane (as qualifier, d. No.11 Mladenovic and No.16 Sevastova en route, finished R-Up to No.6 Svitolina). Also made SF at Moscow River Cup and first Grand Slam R16 at Wimbledon. First broke into Top 50 on January 29



Highlight of 2016 was run through qualifying to QF at Tokyo Pan Pacific Open; defeated No.6 Ka.Pliskova en route for first career Top 10 win



Reached first career WTA Tour singles final at 2015 Seoul (as qualifier, l. Begu); made Top 100 debut on September 8, 2015 (after US Open; rose from No.120 to No.97)



In 2014, won 11th and most recent singles title on ITF Circuit. Also owns seven ITF Circuit doubles titles



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2013 Brussels; made WTA main draw debut at 2014 US Open



Played first event of career at 2009 ITF/Minsk 2