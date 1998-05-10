Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Brisbane (w/Kalinskaya).





Career in Review

In 2024 reached main draw as a qualifier at US Open, Seoul, Ningbo and Tokyo. Also made R16 at Hong Kong for a second consecutive year (l. eventual champion Shnaider)



Best Tour showing of 2023 was at Hong Kong with R16 (l. Blinkova). Also made QF at WTA 125 Florence



Only Tour-level match wins of 2022 came in qualifying at Adelaide 1, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open. On ITF circuit won titles at W25s Netanya, Nottingham and Cairns



Highlight of injury disrupted 2021 season was 2r showing at WTA 125K Series event in Columbus. Fell in qualifying at five Tour-level events, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon



In 2020, made 2r at Australian Open and fell 1r at Brisbane, Adelaide, Doha and Lyon. Did not play after Tour's resumption in August due to hip injury



Posted second consecutive Top 100 year-end finish in 2019 with a career-best finish of No.126 (up from No.158 in 2018 and No.227 in 2017)



2019 season highlight was winning maiden Grand Slam match at 2019 Roland Garros (d. Babos, l. Keys)



Posted career-high ranking of No.118 in week of October 14, 2019



Highlights in 2018 came during Asian swing where she qualified for then reached 2r at Seoul (l. Minella) and fell 1r at Hiroshima (l. Q.Wang) and Hong Kong (l. Svitolina)



Also contested qualifying at 10 tour-level events (incl. all four majors), and won biggest ITF Circuit title of career at $60k/Bendigo-AUS



WTA main draw debut came as wildcard at 2016 Brisbane (l. Crawford)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2015 Hobart



On ITF Circuit, winner of four singles titles and 10 doubles titles



Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Australia in 2012



Peaked at No.13 in the junior world rankings