Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (3): 2026 - Rabat, 2023 - Rome

2021 - Budapest





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Limoges

2022 - Limoges

Finalist (1): 2026 - Antalya 1





Career in Review

2025 highlights included reaching semifinal at Brisbane (l. P.Kudermetova) and quarterfinal at Cluj-Napoca (l. Sasnovich). Took six months away from the Tour following injury before returning to claim the WTA 125 Limoges title in December



In 2024, reached the semifinal stage on three occasions; Austin (l. Wang Xiyu), Rouen (l. Linette) and Strasbourg (l. Collins)



In 2023, made 3r at Australian Open, achieving best Grand Slam result (l. Krejcikova). Finished runner-up at Rome (l. Rybakina via ret. w/left leg injury), equalling her best Tour result (also runner-up at Budapest in 2021). 2023 ranking peaked at No. 25 on May 22 and closed out the season with QF at Zhengzhou (l. eventual champion Zheng).



In 2022, reached four QF, at Charleston (l. Jabeur), Madrid (l. Teichmann), Eastbourne (l. Ostapenko) and Cluj-Napoca (l. eventual champion Blinkova). Also won WTA 125 tournament at Limoges in December



Posted first Top 100 season in 2021, finishing on a career-high ranking of No.52



Reached first WTA singles final at 2021 Budapest (l. Putintseva) and was a quarterfinalist at the Transylvania Open (l. eventual champion Kontaveit)



Ranking was further boosted in 2021 by five ITF Circuit titles, taking career haul to 15 at that level



Upset Kerber in 1r at 2021 Roland Garros to advance to 2r (l. Collins); also reached 2r at the US Open, where she was defeated by Kerber



Broke into Top 100 on July 12, 2021, following title run at $100k ITF/Contrexeville-FRA



Best result of 2020 was R-Up finish at $100k ITF/Midland-MI, USA. At WTA level, fell 1r twice (including US Open) and in qualifying three times (including the year's other two majors)



Highlight of 2019 was reaching 2r at Jurmala (d. Siniakova, l. Tig) and winning ITF Circuit title at $25k Perov-CZE



Made her Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 US Open - came through qualifying to make 2r (l. Stephens)



Also in 2018 made second tour-level appearance of her career, falling 1r at Washington DC (as qualifier, l. Bonaventure)



Sidelined for 10 months at the end of 2015 w/shoulder injury, playing only 12 matches in 2016 season



As a junior was runner-up in girls' singles at 2014 US Open (l. Bouzkova) and doubles champion at 2014 Australian Open (w/Kulichkova)