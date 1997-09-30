renata zarazua

Current Ranking
0
Jan 8 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$00000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Jan 8 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
R64 x1
W/L
1/1
2020
Australian Open
—
–
Roland Garros
R64 x1
2020
Wimbledon
—
–
US Open
—
–
Personal
Coached by older brother Patricio Zarazua (was No.1 player at Palm Beach Atlantic University)
Lives with parents Jose Luis and Alejandra
Away from tennis court, she likes to go shopping
Career Highlights
Career in Review
- Singles
- Doubles
