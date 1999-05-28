jodie burrage

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Currently coached by Craig Veal
Parents are Chris and Yvonne, has three brothers, Zach, Ben, and Seb. Mum used to play and that's how she got into tennis
Started playing tennis at the age of five; favorite surface is grass and favorite shot is down-the-line backhand
Big golf fan - started playing when out injured in 2019 and is planning to get a handicap soon
Career Highlights
Career in Review
- Singles
- Doubles
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|98
|2022
|126
|127
|2021
|212
|221
|2020
|260
|260
|2019
|233
|287
|2018
|411
|411
|2017
|537
|587
|2016
|1163
|2015
|990
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|379
|2022
|373
|398
|2021
|329
|385
|2020
|361
|368
|2019
|370
|416
|2018
|547
|559
|2017
|803
|1245
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jul 17, 2023
|98
|Jul 3, 2023
|108
|Jun 26, 2023
|128
|Jun 19, 2023
|108
|Jun 12, 2023
|131
|May 29, 2023
|111
|May 22, 2023
|109
|May 8, 2023
|106
|Apr 24, 2023
|110
|Apr 17, 2023
|108
|Apr 10, 2023
|108
|Apr 3, 2023
|109
|Mar 20, 2023
|132
|Mar 6, 2023
|133
|Feb 27, 2023
|129
|Feb 20, 2023
|131
|Feb 13, 2023
|131
|Feb 6, 2023
|130
|Jan 30, 2023
|126
|Jan 16, 2023
|127
|Jan 9, 2023
|128
|Jan 2, 2023
|131
|Dec 26, 2022
|131
|Dec 19, 2022
|133
|Dec 12, 2022
|133
|Dec 5, 2022
|134
|Nov 28, 2022
|132
|Nov 21, 2022
|126
|Nov 14, 2022
|127
|Nov 7, 2022
|127
|Oct 31, 2022
|128
|Oct 24, 2022
|138
|Oct 17, 2022
|141
|Oct 10, 2022
|139
|Oct 3, 2022
|136
|Sep 26, 2022
|137
|Sep 19, 2022
|138
|Sep 12, 2022
|151
|Aug 29, 2022
|141
|Aug 22, 2022
|141
|Aug 15, 2022
|142
|Aug 8, 2022
|142
|Aug 1, 2022
|158
|Jul 25, 2022
|144
|Jul 18, 2022
|143
|Jul 11, 2022
|143
|Jun 27, 2022
|141
|Jun 20, 2022
|169
|Jun 13, 2022
|216
|Jun 6, 2022
|235
|May 23, 2022
|260
|May 16, 2022
|255
|May 9, 2022
|260
|Apr 25, 2022
|251
|Apr 18, 2022
|263
|Apr 11, 2022
|262
|Apr 4, 2022
|209
|Mar 21, 2022
|204
|Mar 7, 2022
|204
|Feb 28, 2022
|209
|Feb 21, 2022
|218
|Feb 14, 2022
|208
|Feb 7, 2022
|208
|Jan 31, 2022
|209
|Jan 17, 2022
|216
|Jan 10, 2022
|213
|Jan 3, 2022
|216
|Dec 27, 2021
|216
|Dec 20, 2021
|214
|Dec 13, 2021
|214
|Dec 6, 2021
|212
|Nov 29, 2021
|214
|Nov 22, 2021
|221
|Nov 15, 2021
|221
|Nov 8, 2021
|221
|Nov 1, 2021
|222
|Oct 25, 2021
|222
|Oct 18, 2021
|222
|Oct 4, 2021
|225
|Sep 27, 2021
|224
|Sep 20, 2021
|221
|Sep 13, 2021
|223
|Aug 30, 2021
|236
|Aug 23, 2021
|235
|Aug 16, 2021
|233
|Aug 9, 2021
|233
|Aug 2, 2021
|232
|Jul 26, 2021
|258
|Jul 19, 2021
|260
|Jul 12, 2021
|266
|Jun 28, 2021
|274
|Jun 21, 2021
|270
|Jun 14, 2021
|266
|May 31, 2021
|250
|May 24, 2021
|247
|May 17, 2021
|249
|May 10, 2021
|247
|Apr 26, 2021
|240
|Apr 19, 2021
|240
|Apr 12, 2021
|241
|Apr 5, 2021
|256
|Mar 22, 2021
|258
|Mar 15, 2021
|258
|Mar 8, 2021
|258
|Mar 1, 2021
|256
|Feb 22, 2021
|255
|Feb 8, 2021
|259
|Feb 1, 2021
|259
|Jan 25, 2021
|256
|Jan 18, 2021
|254
|Jan 11, 2021
|263
|Jan 4, 2021
|263
|Dec 28, 2020
|263
|Dec 21, 2020
|262
|Dec 14, 2020
|262
|Dec 7, 2020
|262
|Nov 30, 2020
|262
|Nov 23, 2020
|262
|Nov 16, 2020
|260
|Nov 9, 2020
|260
|Nov 2, 2020
|261
|Oct 26, 2020
|260
|Oct 19, 2020
|274
|Oct 12, 2020
|274
|Sep 28, 2020
|271
|Sep 21, 2020
|268
|Sep 14, 2020
|267
|Aug 31, 2020
|289
|Aug 17, 2020
|289
|Aug 10, 2020
|287
|Mar 16, 2020
|289
|Mar 9, 2020
|293
|Mar 2, 2020
|293
|Feb 24, 2020
|305
|Feb 17, 2020
|306
|Feb 10, 2020
|306
|Feb 3, 2020
|280
|Jan 20, 2020
|283
|Jan 13, 2020
|283
|Jan 6, 2020
|284
|Dec 30, 2019
|285
|Dec 23, 2019
|285
|Dec 16, 2019
|285
|Dec 9, 2019
|285
|Dec 2, 2019
|285
|Nov 25, 2019
|284
|Nov 18, 2019
|282
|Nov 11, 2019
|283
|Nov 4, 2019
|287
|Oct 21, 2019
|274
|Oct 14, 2019
|273
|Oct 7, 2019
|277
|Sep 30, 2019
|280
|Sep 23, 2019