Jodie Burrage
GBR
J. Burrage

WTA Singles Titles

WTA Doubles Titles

Prize Money

W/L Singles

W/L Doubles

Career Highest Ranking

WTA Ranking

Age

Date of Birth

Place of Birth

Height

Plays

Jodie Burrage

GREAT BRITAIN
Height
5' 9"
1.75m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
May 28 1999
Birthplace
London, Great Britain
Current Ranking
Jul 17 2023
Prize Money
Career High
Jul 17 2023
Prize Money
Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x1
W/L
1/3
2023

Australian Open

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2023

US Open

Latest Player Videos

Marathon Marvels 2023: All this year's three-hour matches

Personal

Currently coached by Craig Veal
Parents are Chris and Yvonne, has three brothers, Zach, Ben, and Seb. Mum used to play and that's how she got into tennis
Started playing tennis at the age of five; favorite surface is grass and favorite shot is down-the-line backhand
Big golf fan - started playing when out injured in 2019 and is planning to get a handicap soon

W/L 0/0 0/0 1/3 0/0
2023
R64
2022
R128
2021
R128
Singles Ranking
Current Singles
98
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
98
Jul 17, 2023
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
481
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
329
Jul 12, 2021
Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 98
2022 126 127
2021 212 221
2020 260 260
2019 233 287
2018 411 411
2017 537 587
2016 1163
2015 990
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 379
2022 373 398
2021 329 385
2020 361 368
2019 370 416
2018 547 559
2017 803 1245
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 17, 2023 98
Jul 3, 2023 108
Jun 26, 2023 128
Jun 19, 2023 108
Jun 12, 2023 131
May 29, 2023 111
May 22, 2023 109
May 8, 2023 106
Apr 24, 2023 110
Apr 17, 2023 108
Apr 10, 2023 108
Apr 3, 2023 109
Mar 20, 2023 132
Mar 6, 2023 133
Feb 27, 2023 129
Feb 20, 2023 131
Feb 13, 2023 131
Feb 6, 2023 130
Jan 30, 2023 126
Jan 16, 2023 127
Jan 9, 2023 128
Jan 2, 2023 131
Dec 26, 2022 131
Dec 19, 2022 133
Dec 12, 2022 133
Dec 5, 2022 134
Nov 28, 2022 132
Nov 21, 2022 126
Nov 14, 2022 127
Nov 7, 2022 127
Oct 31, 2022 128
Oct 24, 2022 138
Oct 17, 2022 141
Oct 10, 2022 139
Oct 3, 2022 136
Sep 26, 2022 137
Sep 19, 2022 138
Sep 12, 2022 151
Aug 29, 2022 141
Aug 22, 2022 141
Aug 15, 2022 142
Aug 8, 2022 142
Aug 1, 2022 158
Jul 25, 2022 144
Jul 18, 2022 143
Jul 11, 2022 143
Jun 27, 2022 141
Jun 20, 2022 169
Jun 13, 2022 216
Jun 6, 2022 235
May 23, 2022 260
May 16, 2022 255
May 9, 2022 260
Apr 25, 2022 251
Apr 18, 2022 263
Apr 11, 2022 262
Apr 4, 2022 209
Mar 21, 2022 204
Mar 7, 2022 204
Feb 28, 2022 209
Feb 21, 2022 218
Feb 14, 2022 208
Feb 7, 2022 208
Jan 31, 2022 209
Jan 17, 2022 216
Jan 10, 2022 213
Jan 3, 2022 216
Dec 27, 2021 216
Dec 20, 2021 214
Dec 13, 2021 214
Dec 6, 2021 212
Nov 29, 2021 214
Nov 22, 2021 221
Nov 15, 2021 221
Nov 8, 2021 221
Nov 1, 2021 222
Oct 25, 2021 222
Oct 18, 2021 222
Oct 4, 2021 225
Sep 27, 2021 224
Sep 20, 2021 221
Sep 13, 2021 223
Aug 30, 2021 236
Aug 23, 2021 235
Aug 16, 2021 233
Aug 9, 2021 233
Aug 2, 2021 232
Jul 26, 2021 258
Jul 19, 2021 260
Jul 12, 2021 266
Jun 28, 2021 274
Jun 21, 2021 270
Jun 14, 2021 266
May 31, 2021 250
May 24, 2021 247
May 17, 2021 249
May 10, 2021 247
Apr 26, 2021 240
Apr 19, 2021 240
Apr 12, 2021 241
Apr 5, 2021 256
Mar 22, 2021 258
Mar 15, 2021 258
Mar 8, 2021 258
Mar 1, 2021 256
Feb 22, 2021 255
Feb 8, 2021 259
Feb 1, 2021 259
Jan 25, 2021 256
Jan 18, 2021 254
Jan 11, 2021 263
Jan 4, 2021 263
Dec 28, 2020 263
Dec 21, 2020 262
Dec 14, 2020 262
Dec 7, 2020 262
Nov 30, 2020 262
Nov 23, 2020 262
Nov 16, 2020 260
Nov 9, 2020 260
Nov 2, 2020 261
Oct 26, 2020 260
Oct 19, 2020 274
Oct 12, 2020 274
Sep 28, 2020 271
Sep 21, 2020 268
Sep 14, 2020 267
Aug 31, 2020 289
Aug 17, 2020 289
Aug 10, 2020 287
Mar 16, 2020 289
Mar 9, 2020 293
Mar 2, 2020 293
Feb 24, 2020 305
Feb 17, 2020 306
Feb 10, 2020 306
Feb 3, 2020 280
Jan 20, 2020 283
Jan 13, 2020 283
Jan 6, 2020 284
Dec 30, 2019 285
Dec 23, 2019 285
Dec 16, 2019 285
Dec 9, 2019 285
Dec 2, 2019 285
Nov 25, 2019 284
Nov 18, 2019 282
Nov 11, 2019 283
Nov 4, 2019 287
Oct 21, 2019 274
Oct 14, 2019 273
Oct 7, 2019 277
Sep 30, 2019 280
Sep 23, 2019