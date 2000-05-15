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Dayana
Yastremska

UKR
26 yrs
5' 7'' (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
97
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
19 / 23
Prize Money
$967,740

Stories

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Biography

  • Previously worked with Sascha Bajin and Olivier Jeunehomme; physio and hitting partner is Jan Blecha
  • Born and resides in Odessa, Ukraine
  • Started playing tennis aged five and trained as a junior in Istanbul, at Koza WOS
  • Nominated for 2019 WTA Newcomer of the Year

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

21

Height

5' 7'' (1.75m)

Birthday

May 15, 2000 May 15, 2000

Birthplace

Odessa, Ukraine

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2019 - Hua Hin, Strasbourg
2018 - Hong Kong

Finalist (4): 2025 - Nottingham, Linz
2022 - Lyon
2020 - Adelaide

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2019 - Beijing (w/Ostapenko)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Parma
2023 - Kozerki

Career in Review

Reached a second career WTA 500 final in 2025 at Linz (after Adelaide 2020); also reached the final at Nottingham and reached 3r at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon

In 2024 enjoyed fairytale run to first Grand Slam semifinal at Australian Open (as qualifier), including defeat of No.7 Vondrousova and two-time major champion Azarenka. Posted highest ranking for almost four years, rising to No.25 in July.

In 2023, achieved best results at WTA 125 series events, winning Kozerki (d. Minnen) and SF finishes at Reus (l. Mandlik) and Angers (l. Burel).

Best result of 2022 was R-Up finish at Lyon (as WC, l. Zhang). Also made QF at Dubai (as qualifier, l. Vondrousova), Bogota (l. Pigossi) and Birmingham (l. Zhang)

In first tournament of 2021, reached SF at Hamburg (l. eventual champion Ruse). Also made QF at Courmayeur (l. Paolini)

Highlight of 2020 was finishing R-Up at Adelaide (l. Barty); scored three consecutive Top 20 wins en route to final, over No.18 Kerber, No.20 Vekic and No.12 Sabalenka

Captured two WTA singles titles in 2019 at Hua Hin (d. Tomljanovic in F after trailing 5-2 in third set) and Strasbourg (d. Garcia after saving 1mp)

Advanced to QF at 2019 Wuhan, where she recorded maiden Top 5 win against No.2 Ka.Pliskova in R16 (l. Kvitova), and made Grand Slam breakthrough with R16 run at 2019 Wimbledon (l. Zhang)

Qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2019, going 1-1 in RR stage (d. No.20 Vekic, l. eventual R-Up Bertens) and reached maiden doubles final, at Beijing (w/Ostapenko, l. Kenin/Mattek-Sands)

During 2018 campaign, won first career WTA title at 2018 Hong Kong (d. Q.Wang in F) and scored first Top 20 win over No.13 Muguruza in SF showing at Luxembourg (l. Bencic)

Became first woman born in the 2000s to crack the Top 100 on the WTA rankings, debuting at No.100 (July 16, 2018)

Also in 2018, won third - and most recent - ITF singles title in at $60k ITF/Rome-ITA and reached two further finals

Won first WTA main draw match and reached first tour-level QF at 2017 Istanbul, defeating former World No.9 Petkovic en route (l. Cepelova)

Made WTA main draw debut as a WC at 2016 Istanbul (l. Hibino in 1r)

Played first matches of career on ITF Circuit in 2015

In juniors, rose as high as No.6 in the ITF rankings and was R-up in 2016 Wimbledon girls' event (l. Potapova)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Shi Han, Guangzhou 2026

Wild card Shi tops Yastremska to make first WTA quarterfinal in Guangzhou

02:21
2d ago
Match Reaction

Yastremska saves five match points again, beats friend Volynets in Guangzhou

2m read
3d ago
Dayana Yastremska, Guangzhou 2026
highlights

Five match points saved! Yastremska escapes Volynets in Guangzhou thriller

3d ago
Dayana Yastremska, Guangzhou 2026
06:27
highlights

Jovic pulls away from Yastremska in Wuhan second round

2w ago
Iva Jovic, Wuhan 2026
04:26
highlights

Yastremska overcomes Bucsa in three sets to reach Wuhan second round

2w ago
Dayana Yastremska, US Open 2026
03:20
highlights

Kraus' breakthrough week continues with third-round win over Yastremska

3w ago
Sinja Kraus, Beijing 2026
04:59
highlights

Yastremska upsets Chwalinska to reach third round in Beijing

4w ago
Dayana Yastremska, Beijing 2026
04:59