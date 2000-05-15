Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2019 - Hua Hin, Strasbourg

2018 - Hong Kong



Finalist (4): 2025 - Nottingham, Linz

2022 - Lyon

2020 - Adelaide



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2019 - Beijing (w/Ostapenko)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Parma

2023 - Kozerki





Career in Review

Reached a second career WTA 500 final in 2025 at Linz (after Adelaide 2020); also reached the final at Nottingham and reached 3r at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon



In 2024 enjoyed fairytale run to first Grand Slam semifinal at Australian Open (as qualifier), including defeat of No.7 Vondrousova and two-time major champion Azarenka. Posted highest ranking for almost four years, rising to No.25 in July.



In 2023, achieved best results at WTA 125 series events, winning Kozerki (d. Minnen) and SF finishes at Reus (l. Mandlik) and Angers (l. Burel).



Best result of 2022 was R-Up finish at Lyon (as WC, l. Zhang). Also made QF at Dubai (as qualifier, l. Vondrousova), Bogota (l. Pigossi) and Birmingham (l. Zhang)



In first tournament of 2021, reached SF at Hamburg (l. eventual champion Ruse). Also made QF at Courmayeur (l. Paolini)



Highlight of 2020 was finishing R-Up at Adelaide (l. Barty); scored three consecutive Top 20 wins en route to final, over No.18 Kerber, No.20 Vekic and No.12 Sabalenka



Captured two WTA singles titles in 2019 at Hua Hin (d. Tomljanovic in F after trailing 5-2 in third set) and Strasbourg (d. Garcia after saving 1mp)



Advanced to QF at 2019 Wuhan, where she recorded maiden Top 5 win against No.2 Ka.Pliskova in R16 (l. Kvitova), and made Grand Slam breakthrough with R16 run at 2019 Wimbledon (l. Zhang)



Qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2019, going 1-1 in RR stage (d. No.20 Vekic, l. eventual R-Up Bertens) and reached maiden doubles final, at Beijing (w/Ostapenko, l. Kenin/Mattek-Sands)



During 2018 campaign, won first career WTA title at 2018 Hong Kong (d. Q.Wang in F) and scored first Top 20 win over No.13 Muguruza in SF showing at Luxembourg (l. Bencic)



Became first woman born in the 2000s to crack the Top 100 on the WTA rankings, debuting at No.100 (July 16, 2018)



Also in 2018, won third - and most recent - ITF singles title in at $60k ITF/Rome-ITA and reached two further finals



Won first WTA main draw match and reached first tour-level QF at 2017 Istanbul, defeating former World No.9 Petkovic en route (l. Cepelova)



Made WTA main draw debut as a WC at 2016 Istanbul (l. Hibino in 1r)



Played first matches of career on ITF Circuit in 2015



In juniors, rose as high as No.6 in the ITF rankings and was R-up in 2016 Wimbledon girls' event (l. Potapova)