Previous Matches

Lulu Sun

NEW ZEALAND
Height
-
Plays
Left-Handed
Age
-
Apr 14 2001
Birthplace
-

Current Coach

Vladimir Platenik
Current Ranking
0
Jul 15 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Jul 15 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

QF x1
W/L
4/2
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2024

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

QF x1
2024

US Open

Photos: Lulu Sun and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Personal

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Broke into Top 200 in 2023 for first time following title run at ITF Brasilia $80K

Played two WTA 125 series main draw matches in 2023

Made breakthrough at Seoul 2022, scoring her first career main draw win (d. Lizette Cabrera ) en route to QF (l. eventual champion Ekaterina Alexandrova)

Fell 1r at Granby 2022 (l. Parry)

Played first career Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2022, falling last round of qualifying

Made WTA main draw debut at Rabat 2022 (l. Rus in 1r)

Played first WTA event at Bogota 2018 qualifying

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
53
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
53
Jul 15, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
216
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
216
Jul 15, 2024
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 53
2023 189 219
2022 247 250
2021 291 315
2020 779 1123
2019 484
2018 594 684
2017 772 784
2016 1161
2015 1133 1173
2024 216
2023 371 427
2022 329 430
2021 454 496
2020 858
2019 607 858
2018 874 1021
2017 1164 1206
2016 1182 1207
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 15, 2024 53
Jul 1, 2024 123
Jun 24, 2024 123
Jun 17, 2024 125
Jun 10, 2024 126
May 27, 2024 128
May 20, 2024 128
May 6, 2024 132
Apr 22, 2024 164
Apr 15, 2024 167
Apr 8, 2024 169
Apr 1, 2024 165
Mar 18, 2024 155
Mar 4, 2024 151
Feb 26, 2024 151
Feb 19, 2024 181
Feb 12, 2024 202
Feb 5, 2024 201
Jan 29, 2024 193
Jan 15, 2024 193
Jan 8, 2024 189
Jan 1, 2024 214
Dec 25, 2023 214
Dec 18, 2023 217
Dec 11, 2023 216
Dec 4, 2023 213
Nov 27, 2023 213
Nov 20, 2023 209
Nov 13, 2023 211
Nov 6, 2023 219
Oct 23, 2023 223
Oct 16, 2023 218
Oct 9, 2023 247
Oct 2, 2023 245
Sep 25, 2023 245
Sep 18, 2023 203
Sep 11, 2023 200
Aug 28, 2023 196
Aug 21, 2023 189
Aug 14, 2023 189
Aug 7, 2023 262
Jul 31, 2023 263
Jul 24, 2023 265
Jul 17, 2023 270
Jul 3, 2023 263
Jun 26, 2023 267
Jun 19, 2023 265
Jun 12, 2023 262
May 29, 2023 254
May 22, 2023 246
May 8, 2023 240
Apr 24, 2023 232
Apr 17, 2023 230
Apr 10, 2023 230
Apr 3, 2023 226
Mar 20, 2023 237
Mar 6, 2023 250
Feb 27, 2023 247
Feb 20, 2023 251
Feb 13, 2023 249
Feb 6, 2023 248
Jan 30, 2023 269
Jan 16, 2023 291
Jan 9, 2023 296
Jan 2, 2023 298
Dec 26, 2022 297
Dec 19, 2022 293
Dec 12, 2022 288
Dec 5, 2022 291
Nov 28, 2022 287
Nov 21, 2022 263
Nov 14, 2022 261
Nov 7, 2022 250
Oct 31, 2022 247
Oct 24, 2022 256
Oct 17, 2022 252
Oct 10, 2022 253
Oct 3, 2022 255
Sep 26, 2022 255
Sep 19, 2022 340
Sep 12, 2022 343
Aug 29, 2022 341
Aug 22, 2022 355
Aug 15, 2022 353
Aug 8, 2022 350
Aug 1, 2022 336
Jul 25, 2022 341
Jul 18, 2022 339
Jul 11, 2022 282
Jun 27, 2022 264
Jun 20, 2022 266
Jun 13, 2022 261
Jun 6, 2022 260
May 23, 2022 274
May 16, 2022 276
May 9, 2022 287
Apr 25, 2022 284
Apr 18, 2022 286
Apr 11, 2022 283
Apr 4, 2022 286
Mar 21, 2022 286
Mar 7, 2022 284
Feb 28, 2022 285
Feb 21, 2022 285
Feb 14, 2022 288
Feb 7, 2022 290
Jan 31, 2022 292
Jan 17, 2022 297
Jan 10, 2022 300
Jan 3, 2022 298
Dec 27, 2021 298
Dec 20, 2021 297
Dec 13, 2021 297
Dec 6, 2021 292
Nov 29, 2021 291
Nov 22, 2021 315
Nov 15, 2021 315
Nov 8, 2021 325
Nov 1, 2021 343
Oct 25, 2021 343
Oct 18, 2021 341
Oct 4, 2021 351
Sep 27, 2021 352
Sep 20, 2021 358
Sep 13, 2021 357
Aug 30, 2021 362
Aug 23, 2021 351
Aug 16, 2021 351
Aug 9, 2021 351
Aug 2, 2021 368
Jul 26, 2021 375
Jul 19, 2021 377
Jul 12, 2021 524
Jun 28, 2021 737
Jun 21, 2021 735
Jun 14, 2021 734
May 31, 2021 812
May 24, 2021 806
May 17, 2021 809
May 10, 2021 805
Apr 26, 2021 800
Apr 19, 2021 803
Apr 12, 2021 802
Apr 5, 2021 801
Mar 22, 2021 797
Mar 15, 2021 795
Mar 8, 2021 794
Mar 1, 2021 793
Feb 22, 2021 792
Feb 8, 2021 789
Feb 1, 2021 786
Jan 25, 2021 780
Jan 18, 2021 778
Jan 11, 2021 775
Jan 4, 2021 775
Dec 28, 2020 779
Dec 21, 2020 804
Dec 14, 2020 948
Dec 7, 2020 946
Nov 30, 2020 963
Nov 23, 2020 1126