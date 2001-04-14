Latest MatchesAll Matches
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Career Highlights
Career in Review
Broke into Top 200 in 2023 for first time following title run at ITF Brasilia $80K
Played two WTA 125 series main draw matches in 2023
Made breakthrough at Seoul 2022, scoring her first career main draw win (d. Lizette Cabrera ) en route to QF (l. eventual champion Ekaterina Alexandrova)
Fell 1r at Granby 2022 (l. Parry)
Played first career Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2022, falling last round of qualifying
Made WTA main draw debut at Rabat 2022 (l. Rus in 1r)
Played first WTA event at Bogota 2018 qualifying
- Singles
- Doubles
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|0/0
|4/1
|0/0
|2024
|
R128
|
-
|
QF
|
-
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|53
|2023
|189
|219
|2022
|247
|250
|2021
|291
|315
|2020
|779
|1123
|2019
|484
|2018
|594
|684
|2017
|772
|784
|2016
|1161
|2015
|1133
|1173
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|216
|2023
|371
|427
|2022
|329
|430
|2021
|454
|496
|2020
|858
|2019
|607
|858
|2018
|874
|1021
|2017
|1164
|1206
|2016
|1182
|1207
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jul 15, 2024
|53
|Jul 1, 2024
|123
|Jun 24, 2024
|123
|Jun 17, 2024
|125
|Jun 10, 2024
|126
|May 27, 2024
|128
|May 20, 2024
|128
|May 6, 2024
|132
|Apr 22, 2024
|164
|Apr 15, 2024
|167
|Apr 8, 2024
|169
|Apr 1, 2024
|165
|Mar 18, 2024
|155
|Mar 4, 2024
|151
|Feb 26, 2024
|151
|Feb 19, 2024
|181
|Feb 12, 2024
|202
|Feb 5, 2024
|201
|Jan 29, 2024
|193
|Jan 15, 2024
|193
|Jan 8, 2024
|189
|Jan 1, 2024
|214
|Dec 25, 2023
|214
|Dec 18, 2023
|217
|Dec 11, 2023
|216
|Dec 4, 2023
|213
|Nov 27, 2023
|213
|Nov 20, 2023
|209
|Nov 13, 2023
|211
|Nov 6, 2023
|219
|Oct 23, 2023
|223
|Oct 16, 2023
|218
|Oct 9, 2023
|247
|Oct 2, 2023
|245
|Sep 25, 2023
|245
|Sep 18, 2023
|203
|Sep 11, 2023
|200
|Aug 28, 2023
|196
|Aug 21, 2023
|189
|Aug 14, 2023
|189
|Aug 7, 2023
|262
|Jul 31, 2023
|263
|Jul 24, 2023
|265
|Jul 17, 2023
|270
|Jul 3, 2023
|263
|Jun 26, 2023
|267
|Jun 19, 2023
|265
|Jun 12, 2023
|262
|May 29, 2023
|254
|May 22, 2023
|246
|May 8, 2023
|240
|Apr 24, 2023
|232
|Apr 17, 2023
|230
|Apr 10, 2023
|230
|Apr 3, 2023
|226
|Mar 20, 2023
|237
|Mar 6, 2023
|250
|Feb 27, 2023
|247
|Feb 20, 2023
|251
|Feb 13, 2023
|249
|Feb 6, 2023
|248
|Jan 30, 2023
|269
|Jan 16, 2023
|291
|Jan 9, 2023
|296
|Jan 2, 2023
|298
|Dec 26, 2022
|297
|Dec 19, 2022
|293
|Dec 12, 2022
|288
|Dec 5, 2022
|291
|Nov 28, 2022
|287
|Nov 21, 2022
|263
|Nov 14, 2022
|261
|Nov 7, 2022
|250
|Oct 31, 2022
|247
|Oct 24, 2022
|256
|Oct 17, 2022
|252
|Oct 10, 2022
|253
|Oct 3, 2022
|255
|Sep 26, 2022
|255
|Sep 19, 2022
|340
|Sep 12, 2022
|343
|Aug 29, 2022
|341
|Aug 22, 2022
|355
|Aug 15, 2022
|353
|Aug 8, 2022
|350
|Aug 1, 2022
|336
|Jul 25, 2022
|341
|Jul 18, 2022
|339
|Jul 11, 2022
|282
|Jun 27, 2022
|264
|Jun 20, 2022
|266
|Jun 13, 2022
|261
|Jun 6, 2022
|260
|May 23, 2022
|274
|May 16, 2022
|276
|May 9, 2022
|287
|Apr 25, 2022
|284
|Apr 18, 2022
|286
|Apr 11, 2022
|283
|Apr 4, 2022
|286
|Mar 21, 2022
|286
|Mar 7, 2022
|284
|Feb 28, 2022
|285
|Feb 21, 2022
|285
|Feb 14, 2022
|288
|Feb 7, 2022
|290
|Jan 31, 2022
|292
|Jan 17, 2022
|297
|Jan 10, 2022
|300
|Jan 3, 2022
|298
|Dec 27, 2021
|298
|Dec 20, 2021
|297
|Dec 13, 2021
|297
|Dec 6, 2021
|292
|Nov 29, 2021
|291
|Nov 22, 2021
|315
|Nov 15, 2021
|315
|Nov 8, 2021
|325
|Nov 1, 2021
|343
|Oct 25, 2021
|343
|Oct 18, 2021
|341
|Oct 4, 2021
|351
|Sep 27, 2021
|352
|Sep 20, 2021
|358
|Sep 13, 2021
|357
|Aug 30, 2021
|362
|Aug 23, 2021
|351
|Aug 16, 2021
|351
|Aug 9, 2021
|351
|Aug 2, 2021
|368
|Jul 26, 2021
|375
|Jul 19, 2021
|377
|Jul 12, 2021
|524
|Jun 28, 2021
|737
|Jun 21, 2021
|735
|Jun 14, 2021
|734
|May 31, 2021
|812
|May 24, 2021
|806
|May 17, 2021
|809
|May 10, 2021
|805
|Apr 26, 2021
|800
|Apr 19, 2021
|803
|Apr 12, 2021
|802
|Apr 5, 2021
|801
|Mar 22, 2021
|797
|Mar 15, 2021
|795
|Mar 8, 2021
|794
|Mar 1, 2021
|793
|Feb 22, 2021
|792
|Feb 8, 2021
|789
|Feb 1, 2021
|786
|Jan 25, 2021
|780
|Jan 18, 2021
|778
|Jan 11, 2021
|775
|Jan 4, 2021
|775
|Dec 28, 2020
|779
|Dec 21, 2020
|804
|Dec 14, 2020
|948
|Dec 7, 2020
|946
|Nov 30, 2020
|963
|Nov 23, 2020
|1126