Stories
Biography
- Coached by Martin Torretta and Bastien Fazincani
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High59
Height5' 6" (1.70m)
BirthdaySep 28, 1998 September 28, 1998
BirthplaceBalatonboglar, Hungary
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Bogota
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Erjavec)
Finalist (3): 2023 - Hobart (w/Golubic)
2022 - Palermo (w/Anshba), Sydney (w/Heisen)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Buenos Aires
Finalist (6): 2025 - Cali, Guadalajara
2024 - Bari
2023 - La Bisbal D'Emporda
2022 - Iasi
2021 - Montevideo
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Bastad (w/Khromacheva)
2022 - Karlsruhe (w/Sherif)
Finalist (2): 2022 - Bucharest, Iasi (both w/Jani)
Career in Review
In 2025 reached two QFs at Iasi (l. Cristian) and Budapest (l. Kalinina) and won first WTA 125 title at Buenos Aires. In doubles won first Tour level title at Iasi (w/Erjavec)
Enjoyed WTA 125 success in 2024 reaching the final at Bari and semifinals at Santa Cruz and Cali
Notched first Top 50 win at 2023 Osaka over Tatjana Maria. Also in 2023 was R-Up at WTA 125 Le Bisbal D'Emporda, Spain (l. Rus in F)
Claimed first WTA 125 title at 2022 Buenos Aires (d. Kovinic in F)
In 2022, won three ITF titles, W60 Cordenons, W60 Barranquilla, and Buenos Aires 125, and made F at Lasi 125 and W60 Macon GA
Most successful WTA Tour run came at Wimbledon with 2r advancement; with the biggest win of the season against No.60 Tamara Zidansek in 1r
Also made six other ITF quarter-finals, at Marbella 125, Karlsruhe 125, W60 Poertschach, Bastad 125, Bari 125, and Bucharest 125
Broke into Top 100 on November 29, 2021, rising from No.107 to No.96 after winning W60 clay-court event in Brasilia
Lifted four other titles on ITF Circuit last year, all on clay, and was R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo
Reached maiden Tour-level QF at 2021 Budapest (as WC, l. Kalinina)
Last year, also fell 1r at Cluj-Napoca and in qualifying on four occasions (including Wimbledon and US Open)
Competed mainly on ITF Circuit in 2020; fell in qualifying at Hua Hin
Defeated in 1r on WTA main-draw debut at 2018 Budapest (l. Vekic)
Ended 2017 campaign inside Top 500 for the first time (at No.360) after lifting three titles on ITF Circuit
WTA qualifying debut came at 2016 Bucharest
Made debut on ITF Circuit in 2016 at W10 Gyor, Hungary
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