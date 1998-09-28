Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Bogota



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Erjavec)



Finalist (3): 2023 - Hobart (w/Golubic)

2022 - Palermo (w/Anshba), Sydney (w/Heisen)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2022 - Buenos Aires



Finalist (6): 2025 - Cali, Guadalajara

2024 - Bari

2023 - La Bisbal D'Emporda

2022 - Iasi

2021 - Montevideo



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Bastad (w/Khromacheva)

2022 - Karlsruhe (w/Sherif)



Finalist (2): 2022 - Bucharest, Iasi (both w/Jani)





Career in Review

In 2025 reached two QFs at Iasi (l. Cristian) and Budapest (l. Kalinina) and won first WTA 125 title at Buenos Aires. In doubles won first Tour level title at Iasi (w/Erjavec)



Enjoyed WTA 125 success in 2024 reaching the final at Bari and semifinals at Santa Cruz and Cali



Notched first Top 50 win at 2023 Osaka over Tatjana Maria. Also in 2023 was R-Up at WTA 125 Le Bisbal D'Emporda, Spain (l. Rus in F)



Claimed first WTA 125 title at 2022 Buenos Aires (d. Kovinic in F)



In 2022, won three ITF titles, W60 Cordenons, W60 Barranquilla, and Buenos Aires 125, and made F at Lasi 125 and W60 Macon GA



Most successful WTA Tour run came at Wimbledon with 2r advancement; with the biggest win of the season against No.60 Tamara Zidansek in 1r



Also made six other ITF quarter-finals, at Marbella 125, Karlsruhe 125, W60 Poertschach, Bastad 125, Bari 125, and Bucharest 125



Broke into Top 100 on November 29, 2021, rising from No.107 to No.96 after winning W60 clay-court event in Brasilia



Lifted four other titles on ITF Circuit last year, all on clay, and was R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo



Reached maiden Tour-level QF at 2021 Budapest (as WC, l. Kalinina)



Last year, also fell 1r at Cluj-Napoca and in qualifying on four occasions (including Wimbledon and US Open)



Competed mainly on ITF Circuit in 2020; fell in qualifying at Hua Hin



Defeated in 1r on WTA main-draw debut at 2018 Budapest (l. Vekic)



Ended 2017 campaign inside Top 500 for the first time (at No.360) after lifting three titles on ITF Circuit



WTA qualifying debut came at 2016 Bucharest



Made debut on ITF Circuit in 2016 at W10 Gyor, Hungary