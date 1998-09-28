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Panna
Udvardy

HUN
27 yrs
5' 6" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
77
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
20 / 21
Prize Money
$508,472

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Martin Torretta and Bastien Fazincani

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

59

Height

5' 6" (1.70m)

Birthday

Sep 28, 1998 September 28, 1998

Birthplace

Balatonboglar, Hungary

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Bogota

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Erjavec)

Finalist (3): 2023 - Hobart (w/Golubic)
2022 - Palermo (w/Anshba), Sydney (w/Heisen)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Buenos Aires

Finalist (6): 2025 - Cali, Guadalajara
2024 - Bari
2023 - La Bisbal D'Emporda
2022 - Iasi
2021 - Montevideo

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Bastad (w/Khromacheva)
2022 - Karlsruhe (w/Sherif)

Finalist (2): 2022 - Bucharest, Iasi (both w/Jani)

Career in Review

In 2025 reached two QFs at Iasi (l. Cristian) and Budapest (l. Kalinina) and won first WTA 125 title at Buenos Aires. In doubles won first Tour level title at Iasi (w/Erjavec)

Enjoyed WTA 125 success in 2024 reaching the final at Bari and semifinals at Santa Cruz and Cali

Notched first Top 50 win at 2023 Osaka over Tatjana Maria. Also in 2023 was R-Up at WTA 125 Le Bisbal D'Emporda, Spain (l. Rus in F)

Claimed first WTA 125 title at 2022 Buenos Aires (d. Kovinic in F)

In 2022, won three ITF titles, W60 Cordenons, W60 Barranquilla, and Buenos Aires 125, and made F at Lasi 125 and W60 Macon GA

Most successful WTA Tour run came at Wimbledon with 2r advancement; with the biggest win of the season against No.60 Tamara Zidansek in 1r

Also made six other ITF quarter-finals, at Marbella 125, Karlsruhe 125, W60 Poertschach, Bastad 125, Bari 125, and Bucharest 125

Broke into Top 100 on November 29, 2021, rising from No.107 to No.96 after winning W60 clay-court event in Brasilia

Lifted four other titles on ITF Circuit last year, all on clay, and was R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo

Reached maiden Tour-level QF at 2021 Budapest (as WC, l. Kalinina)

Last year, also fell 1r at Cluj-Napoca and in qualifying on four occasions (including Wimbledon and US Open)

Competed mainly on ITF Circuit in 2020; fell in qualifying at Hua Hin

Defeated in 1r on WTA main-draw debut at 2018 Budapest (l. Vekic)

Ended 2017 campaign inside Top 500 for the first time (at No.360) after lifting three titles on ITF Circuit

WTA qualifying debut came at 2016 Bucharest

Made debut on ITF Circuit in 2016 at W10 Gyor, Hungary

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Panna Udvardy, Hamburg 2026

Udvardy advances past Pridankina into Hamburg second round

04:09
3w ago
highlights

Badosa saves set points vs. Udvardy in Iasi, into first SF in 18 months

4w ago
Paula Badosa, Iasi 2026
06:14
highlights

Udvardy pulls off comeback from 6-1, 3-0 down to deny Kawa in Iasi

4w ago
Panna Udvardy, Iasi 2026
04:26
highlights

Udvardy overcomes Romero Gormaz in three sets in Iasi first round

1mo ago
Panna Udvardy, Iasi 2026
04:13
highlights

Return winners galore: Former champ Ostapenko moves into Eastbourne quarters

1mo ago
Jelena Ostapenko, Eastbourne 2026
03:56
highlights

Snigur wraps up three-set win vs. Udvardy on second day in 's-Hertogenbosch

2mo ago
Daria Snigur, 's-Hertogenbosch 2026
04:58
highlights

Udvardy tops two-time champ Alexandrova in 's-Hertogenbosch; first Top 20 win

2mo ago
Panna Udvardy, 's-Hertogenbosch 2026
02:12