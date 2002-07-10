Career Highlights

WTA 125 events

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Mumbai.





Career in Review

A breakthrough year in 2024 saw her make a Tour level main draw debut at Hua Hin 2 (l. eventual champion Sramkova). She then won her first Tour main draw match at Beijing over Zarina Diyas and went on to reach quarterfinals at Guangzhou (l. eventual champion Danilovic) and Jiujiang (l. Siegemund).



Breaking into the Top 200 in August she reached a career high of No.129 by the end of 2024



In 2023, reached QF at ITF 100K Takasaki



Competed in her first WTA tournament in 2020 as a qualifying wild card at Hua Hin



Played her first ITF tournament in 2016, winning her first title at Hua Hin 15K in 2018



