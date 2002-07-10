Stories
Biography
- Began playing tennis at 4 years old after watching her sister play. Started taking it more seriously as a career at 15-16 years old
-
- Tennis idol growing up: Novak Djokovic
-
- Prefers hard court
-
PlaysN/A
Career High100
HeightN/A
BirthdayJul 10, 2002 July 10, 2002
BirthplaceN/A
Career Highlights
WTA 125 events
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Mumbai.
Career in Review
A breakthrough year in 2024 saw her make a Tour level main draw debut at Hua Hin 2 (l. eventual champion Sramkova). She then won her first Tour main draw match at Beijing over Zarina Diyas and went on to reach quarterfinals at Guangzhou (l. eventual champion Danilovic) and Jiujiang (l. Siegemund).
Breaking into the Top 200 in August she reached a career high of No.129 by the end of 2024
In 2023, reached QF at ITF 100K Takasaki
Competed in her first WTA tournament in 2020 as a qualifying wild card at Hua Hin
Played her first ITF tournament in 2016, winning her first title at Hua Hin 15K in 2018
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.