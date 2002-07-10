Inactive
Shop

Mananchaya
Sawangkaew

THA
22 yrs
Current Ranking
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
16 / 13
Prize Money
$112,850

Stories

Biography

  • Began playing tennis at 4 years old after watching her sister play. Started taking it more seriously as a career at 15-16 years old
  • Tennis idol growing up: Novak Djokovic
  • Prefers hard court

Plays

N/A

Career High

100

Height

N/A

Birthday

Jul 10, 2002 July 10, 2002

Birthplace

N/A
Tom Downs
Tom Downs

Career Highlights

WTA 125 events
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Mumbai.

Career in Review

A breakthrough year in 2024 saw her make a Tour level main draw debut at Hua Hin 2 (l. eventual champion Sramkova). She then won her first Tour main draw match at Beijing over Zarina Diyas and went on to reach quarterfinals at Guangzhou (l. eventual champion Danilovic) and Jiujiang (l. Siegemund).

Breaking into the Top 200 in August she reached a career high of No.129 by the end of 2024

In 2023, reached QF at ITF 100K Takasaki

Competed in her first WTA tournament in 2020 as a qualifying wild card at Hua Hin

Played her first ITF tournament in 2016, winning her first title at Hua Hin 15K in 2018

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
hot shots
Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Singapore 2025

Hot shot: Sawangkaew pulls off 'special' dig at full stretch in Singapore

00:34
4mo ago
highlights

Kalinskaya survives stiff test from Sawangkaew in Singapore quarters

4mo ago
Anna Kalinskaya, Singapore 2025
04:18
highlights

Sawangkaew bests Bucsa in Singapore to make third quarterfinal of career

4mo ago
Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Singapore 2025
04:21
highlights

Sawangkaew bests Wei for first time in four meetings in Singapore opener

4mo ago
Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Singapore 2025
02:08
hot shot

Vote now: The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown reaches the Chinese swing

3m read
3w ago
2024 Shot of the Year Showdown, Group K
features

Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group K

6mo ago
2024 Shot of the Year Showdown, Group K
05:38
highlights

Sawangkaew saves two match points, makes second straight WTA quarterfinal

7mo ago
Sawangkaew - 2024 Jiujiang 2R
03:07