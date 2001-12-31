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Katie
Volynets

USA
24 yrs
5' 7'' (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
89
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
32 / 20
Prize Money
$534,413

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Collin Altamirano
  • Born in Walnut Creek, California
  • Favorite surface is hard

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

56

Height

5' 7'' (1.70m)

Birthday

Dec 31, 2001 December 31, 2001

Birthplace

Walnut Creek, CA, USA

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Makarska

Finalist (3): 2026 - Newport
2025 - Oeiras, Suzhou

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Newport (w/Shymanovich)

Career in Review

In 2025 posted her best results at the start and end of the year with QFs at Auckland and Guangzhou. Also reached the final at two WTA 125 events at Oeiras and Suzhou

In 2024 claimed her first WTA 125 title at Makarska (d. Sherif in F). Also made QF at WTA 250 Hua Hin (l. Wang Yafan), 3r at WTA 1000 Beijing (l. Osaka) and achieved a career high ranking of No.56 in July

Opened 2023 with two breakthrough performances, posting her best Grand Slam result with 3r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Zhang) and maiden WTA SF at Austin (l. Gracheva). The results took her ranking into Top 100 for first time.

Performed well on clay in 2022, lifting a title at W100 event in Palm Harbor, Florida and compiling 11-3 win-loss record at a series of ITF Circuit events before making 2r at Roland Garros (l. Rybakina)

Won first ITF Circuit title in 2021, at W100 Bonita Springs, FL, USA

Fell in 1r on Grand Slam debut at 2019 US Open (l. eventual champion Andreescu)

Ended 2018 ranked No.743 after posting 21-5 record from five tour outings

Best results in 2018 came in October and November when she came through qualifying to reach SFs at $25k ITF/Florence-SC, USA and $25k ITF/Norman-OK, USA

Achieved career-high ranking of No.387 on July 29, 2019

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 San Jose

As a junior, contested three of the four majors and reached No.21 in the rankings

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Katie Boulter, Cincinnati 2026

Boulter earns first Cincinnati win, sets up Noskova showdown

02:57
1d ago
highlights

Volynets overhauls Shymanovich from 4-0 down to make Memphis quarters

2w ago
Katie Volynets, Memphis 2026
03:48
Hot Shots

‘I lost count’: Volynets ends seemingly endless rally with forehand strike

2w ago
Katie Volynets, Memphis 2026
01:01
highlights

Volynets outlasts No. 3 seed Golubic and the heat in marathon Memphis opener

2w ago
Katie Volynets, Memphis 2026
05:00
highlights

Volynets dethrones defending champ Kessler in Nottingham first round

1mo ago
Katie Volynets, Nottingham 2026
03:33
highlights

Sonmez overcomes Volynets in three-set 's-Hertogenbosch first round

2mo ago
Zeynep Sonmez, 's-Hertogenbosch 2026
04:27
highlights

McNally handles fellow American Volynets in return to Madrid

3mo ago
Catherine McNally, Madrid 2026
02:57