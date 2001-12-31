katie volynets

Stories
Biography
- Coached by Collin Altamirano
- Born in Walnut Creek, California
- Favorite surface is hard
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High56
Height5' 7'' (1.70m)
BirthdayDec 31, 2001 December 31, 2001
BirthplaceWalnut Creek, CA, USA
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Makarska
Finalist (3): 2026 - Newport
2025 - Oeiras, Suzhou
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Newport (w/Shymanovich)
Career in Review
In 2025 posted her best results at the start and end of the year with QFs at Auckland and Guangzhou. Also reached the final at two WTA 125 events at Oeiras and Suzhou
In 2024 claimed her first WTA 125 title at Makarska (d. Sherif in F). Also made QF at WTA 250 Hua Hin (l. Wang Yafan), 3r at WTA 1000 Beijing (l. Osaka) and achieved a career high ranking of No.56 in July
Opened 2023 with two breakthrough performances, posting her best Grand Slam result with 3r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Zhang) and maiden WTA SF at Austin (l. Gracheva). The results took her ranking into Top 100 for first time.
Performed well on clay in 2022, lifting a title at W100 event in Palm Harbor, Florida and compiling 11-3 win-loss record at a series of ITF Circuit events before making 2r at Roland Garros (l. Rybakina)
Won first ITF Circuit title in 2021, at W100 Bonita Springs, FL, USA
Fell in 1r on Grand Slam debut at 2019 US Open (l. eventual champion Andreescu)
Ended 2018 ranked No.743 after posting 21-5 record from five tour outings
Best results in 2018 came in October and November when she came through qualifying to reach SFs at $25k ITF/Florence-SC, USA and $25k ITF/Norman-OK, USA
Achieved career-high ranking of No.387 on July 29, 2019
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 San Jose
As a junior, contested three of the four majors and reached No.21 in the rankings
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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