katie volynets

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2024 - Makarska



Finalist (3): 2026 - Newport

2025 - Oeiras, Suzhou



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Newport (w/Shymanovich)





Career in Review

In 2025 posted her best results at the start and end of the year with QFs at Auckland and Guangzhou. Also reached the final at two WTA 125 events at Oeiras and Suzhou



In 2024 claimed her first WTA 125 title at Makarska (d. Sherif in F). Also made QF at WTA 250 Hua Hin (l. Wang Yafan), 3r at WTA 1000 Beijing (l. Osaka) and achieved a career high ranking of No.56 in July



Opened 2023 with two breakthrough performances, posting her best Grand Slam result with 3r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Zhang) and maiden WTA SF at Austin (l. Gracheva). The results took her ranking into Top 100 for first time.



Performed well on clay in 2022, lifting a title at W100 event in Palm Harbor, Florida and compiling 11-3 win-loss record at a series of ITF Circuit events before making 2r at Roland Garros (l. Rybakina)



Won first ITF Circuit title in 2021, at W100 Bonita Springs, FL, USA



Fell in 1r on Grand Slam debut at 2019 US Open (l. eventual champion Andreescu)



Ended 2018 ranked No.743 after posting 21-5 record from five tour outings



Best results in 2018 came in October and November when she came through qualifying to reach SFs at $25k ITF/Florence-SC, USA and $25k ITF/Norman-OK, USA



Achieved career-high ranking of No.387 on July 29, 2019



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2019 San Jose



As a junior, contested three of the four majors and reached No.21 in the rankings