Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Udvardy).





WTA 125

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Cali.



DOUBLES (2): 2024 - Cali (w/Mladenovic), Canberra (w/Semenistaja).

Finalist (1): 2025 - Grado (w/Salkova).





Career in Review

Strongest result of 2024 was achieved at WTA 125 Cali with R-Up (l. Begu in F); also claimed fifth career ITF title at W35 Horb and posted a career high ranking of No.165 in November



Achieved ITF success in 2023, claiming first ITF title which came on clay at Osijek $25K. Followed with three more ITF titles brought her ranking into the Top 200 by the close of 2023.



Competed mainly in ITF W20 tournaments in 2019 also making W60 debut at Szekesfehervar.



Played first hard court matches at end of 2018 at ITF Ortisei W15 making QF.



Began on clay court on ITF circuit in 2017 and 2018 with best result reaching semifinals at Hammamet W15 and Prokuplje W15.

