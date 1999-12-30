WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Erjavec-Headshot Inactive
Veronika
Erjavec

SLO
25 yrs
Current Ranking
99
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
33 / 19
Prize Money
$396,600

Stories

Biography

Plays

N/A

Career High

99

Height

N/A

Birthday

Dec 30, 1999 December 30, 1999

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Udvardy).


WTA 125
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Cali.

DOUBLES (2): 2024 - Cali (w/Mladenovic), Canberra (w/Semenistaja).
Finalist (1): 2025 - Grado (w/Salkova).

Career in Review

Strongest result of 2024 was achieved at WTA 125 Cali with R-Up (l. Begu in F); also claimed fifth career ITF title at W35 Horb and posted a career high ranking of No.165 in November

Achieved ITF success in 2023, claiming first ITF title which came on clay at Osijek $25K. Followed with three more ITF titles brought her ranking into the Top 200 by the close of 2023.

Competed mainly in ITF W20 tournaments in 2019 also making W60 debut at Szekesfehervar.

Played first hard court matches at end of 2018 at ITF Ortisei W15 making QF.

Began on clay court on ITF circuit in 2017 and 2018 with best result reaching semifinals at Hammamet W15 and Prokuplje W15.

Latest Matches

All Matches
Player updates

All news
Match Reaction
Kaja Juvan, Ljubljana WTA 125

Slovenians Erjavec, Juvan soar to WTA 125 titles; Selekhmeteva wins too

2m read
1d ago
Match Reaction

Eala, Chwalinska, Erjavec capture WTA 125 titles

4m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Guadalajara 125 2025
highlights

Fett saves set points, advances past Erjavec in Iasi opener

2mo ago
Jana Fett, Iasi 2025
04:19
previews

Australian Open 2025's Grand Slam debuts: Lamens, Jones, Wei, Erjavec

6m read
8mo ago
Suzan Lamens, Brisbane 2025
Match Reaction

With all eyes on her, Aiava qualifies for Australian Open

5m read
8mo ago
Destanee Aiava, Australian Open 2025
Match Reaction

Marino triumphs at WTA 125 Midland; Begu captures WTA 125 Cali crown

2m read
9mo ago
Marino - 2024 WTA 125 Midland

Parrizas Diaz captures third career WTA 125 title in Canberra

3m read
1y ago
Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Canberra 125 2024