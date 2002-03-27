Stories
Biography
- Current coach is her father, Sergiy; Previous coach is former World No.13 Larisa Savchenko
- Born in Kyiv but currently living in Warsaw, Poland
- Father, Sergiy, used to play football. Mother Viktoria works in science
- Favorite surface is grass and tournament is Wimbledon
- Enjoyed watching Novak Djokovic matches when she was younger
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High93
Height5'' 8' (1.73 m)
BirthdayMar 27, 2002 March 27, 2002
BirthplaceKyiv, Ukraine
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras
Career in Review
2025 highlights include qualifying for Australian Open main draw (l. Collins in 1r) and Cluj-Napoca main draw (l. Dolehide in 1r). Also reached QF at WTA 125 Warsaw and Caldas Da Rainha and won 11th career ITF title at W75 Glasgow
In 2024 achieved her best Tour results on her favorite surface of grass at Wimbledon and Nottingham with 2r; also made Australian Open main draw for the first time reaching 1r as a qualifier
On the ITF circuit in 2024 won W50 Lopota title and was runner-up at W75 Ricany and W75 Ismaning
2023 season highlighted by QF appearance at Cluj Napoca in October (l. eventual champion Korpatsch). Also qualified at Nottingham and defeated No.2 seed Haddad Maia in opening round.
Fell on WTA main-draw debut at 1r at Nottingham 2022 (as qualifier, l. Riske-Armitraj)
Finished 2022 with 32-18 record and won two ITF Circuit titles, including at W100 tournament in Dubai at the end of the year
In 2021, also contested qualifying at all four Grand Slams
Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2020 Roland Garros
Owns six ITF Circuit singles titles
Won Wimbledon girls' singles title in 2019 (d. Noel in F); rose to No.2 on the ITF Junior Circuit at the end of that year
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