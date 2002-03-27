Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras





Career in Review

2025 highlights include qualifying for Australian Open main draw (l. Collins in 1r) and Cluj-Napoca main draw (l. Dolehide in 1r). Also reached QF at WTA 125 Warsaw and Caldas Da Rainha and won 11th career ITF title at W75 Glasgow



In 2024 achieved her best Tour results on her favorite surface of grass at Wimbledon and Nottingham with 2r; also made Australian Open main draw for the first time reaching 1r as a qualifier



On the ITF circuit in 2024 won W50 Lopota title and was runner-up at W75 Ricany and W75 Ismaning



2023 season highlighted by QF appearance at Cluj Napoca in October (l. eventual champion Korpatsch). Also qualified at Nottingham and defeated No.2 seed Haddad Maia in opening round.



Fell on WTA main-draw debut at 1r at Nottingham 2022 (as qualifier, l. Riske-Armitraj)



Finished 2022 with 32-18 record and won two ITF Circuit titles, including at W100 tournament in Dubai at the end of the year



In 2021, also contested qualifying at all four Grand Slams



Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2020 Roland Garros



Owns six ITF Circuit singles titles



Won Wimbledon girls' singles title in 2019 (d. Noel in F); rose to No.2 on the ITF Junior Circuit at the end of that year