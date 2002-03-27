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Daria
Snigur

UKR
24 yrs
5'' 8' (1.73 m)
Current Singles Rank
93
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
24 / 5
Prize Money
$108,181

Stories

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Biography

  • Current coach is her father, Sergiy; Previous coach is former World No.13 Larisa Savchenko
  • Born in Kyiv but currently living in Warsaw, Poland
  • Father, Sergiy, used to play football. Mother Viktoria works in science
  • Favorite surface is grass and tournament is Wimbledon
  • Enjoyed watching Novak Djokovic matches when she was younger

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

93

Height

5'' 8' (1.73 m)

Birthday

Mar 27, 2002 March 27, 2002

Birthplace

Kyiv, Ukraine

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras

Career in Review

2025 highlights include qualifying for Australian Open main draw (l. Collins in 1r) and Cluj-Napoca main draw (l. Dolehide in 1r). Also reached QF at WTA 125 Warsaw and Caldas Da Rainha and won 11th career ITF title at W75 Glasgow

In 2024 achieved her best Tour results on her favorite surface of grass at Wimbledon and Nottingham with 2r; also made Australian Open main draw for the first time reaching 1r as a qualifier

On the ITF circuit in 2024 won W50 Lopota title and was runner-up at W75 Ricany and W75 Ismaning

2023 season highlighted by QF appearance at Cluj Napoca in October (l. eventual champion Korpatsch). Also qualified at Nottingham and defeated No.2 seed Haddad Maia in opening round.

Fell on WTA main-draw debut at 1r at Nottingham 2022 (as qualifier, l. Riske-Armitraj)

Finished 2022 with 32-18 record and won two ITF Circuit titles, including at W100 tournament in Dubai at the end of the year

In 2021, also contested qualifying at all four Grand Slams

Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2020 Roland Garros

Owns six ITF Circuit singles titles

Won Wimbledon girls' singles title in 2019 (d. Noel in F); rose to No.2 on the ITF Junior Circuit at the end of that year

Latest Matches

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highlights
Sorana Cirstea, Cluj-Napoca 2026

On home soil, Cirstea tops Snigur in Cluj-Napoca; into eighth career final

02:30
1mo ago
highlights

Snigur lands winner after winner in Cluj-Napoca to make first WTA semifinal

1mo ago
Daria Snigur, Cluj-Napoca 2026
04:32
highlights

Snigur drops just one game vs. Cristian; returns to Cluj-Napoca quarters

1mo ago
Daria Snigur, Cluj-Napoca 2026
02:17
highlights

Snigur tops Rakotomanga Rajaonah in Cluj-Napoca; first WTA win since 2024

2mo ago
Daria Snigur, Cluj-Napoca 2026
04:05
highlights

Dolehide overcomes Snigur in seesaw Cluj-Napoca three-setter

1y ago
Caroline Dolehide, Cluj-Napoca 2025
04:35
Match Reaction

Todoni, Timofeeva, Aiava advance in Australian Open qualifying

3m read
1y ago
Anca Todoni, Brisbane 2025
highlights

Raducanu advances past Snigur to Nottingham quarterfinals

1y ago
Emma Raducanu, Nottingham 2024
02:26