robin montgomery

Personal

Began playing tennis at the Junior Tennis Champions' Center in College Park, Md., and still trains there

In 2024 earned two consecutive Tour-level main draw wins for the first time in her career at Madrid, before taking No.2 seed Sabalenka to 3 sets in the 3r. Additional standout results of the year came with quarterfinal performances at s'Hertogenbosch and Washington, as well as earning her first Grand Slam main draw match win at Wimbledon.



Highlights of 2023 were making 2r at Miami (l. Keys) and making WTA semifinals at Gaiba (l. Kruger) and Montevideo (l. Parry).



In 2022, played 1r main draw at Indian Wells (l. Kanepi) and Miami (l. Linette) and also at San Jose as a qualifier (l. Gauff)



Won girls' titles at US Open in both singles (d. Dmitruk in F) and doubles (w/Krueger)



Lifted first ITF Circuit singles title in 2021, at W25 Las Vegas



Ended 2020 ranked No.491 with a runner-up finish at $25k ITF/Orlando-FL,USA



Made WTA main draw debut as a wildcard at 2020 US Open falling to No.35 Putintseva in 1r



Contested first WTA qualifying event at the 2020 Western & Southern Open (l. Cirstea)



Won first title of any kind at $25k ITF/Las Vegas-NV, USA in March 2020



Made professional debut on ITF circuit in Carson, CA in March 2019 - as qualifier, reached QF