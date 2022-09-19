Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Latest Player Videos
-
-
Champion's Reel: How Linda Fruhvirtova won Chennai 20222022 Chennai
-
Chennai: Fruhvirtova rallies past Linette for first WTA title2022 Chennai
-
Chennai: Linda Fruhvirtova ousts Podoroska to make 1st WTA final2022 Chennai
-
Chennai: Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, makes 1st WTA semifinal2022 Chennai
-
Chennai: Linda Fruhvirtova takes out Peterson, reaches 2nd WTA QF2022 Chennai
Latest Player News
-
Rankings Watch: Fruhvirtova into Top 100; Siniakova makes move in…Rankings update
-
Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova claims first WTA title in Chennai2022 Chennai
-
Linda Fruhvirtova in no rush to become tennis’ next teenage star2022 Chennai
-
Rankings update: Swiatek takes commanding lead as top-ranked playerRankings update
-
US Open Day 2 by the numbers: Zheng's ace record, Pliskova's tiebreaks…2022 US Open
-
The 2022 US Open's Grand Slam debuts: Bejlek, Andreeva, Fruhvirtova…2022 US Open
Photos: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2022View gallery
More on Fruhvirtova...
Personal
Born, lives and trains in Prague, Czech Republic but also spends time in Nice, France at the Mouratoglou Academy under the watchful eye of Patrick Mouratoglou who has overseen her development (as well as that of her young sister Brenda) for the last couple of years
Her sister Brenda followed in her footsteps by winning the Les Petits As girls singles title in 2020 (she was only 12 years old at the time), becoming the youngest winner in the tournament's 38-year history, and completing the first-ever sister-combination to win the event in back-to-back years (Linda in 2019, Brenda in 2020). On the heels of that win, Roland Garros had already awarded her a WC for the girls' singles before the event was moved to September
Favorite surface is clay
Hobbies include singing, family time, and travel
Career Highlights
Career in Review
- Singles
- Doubles
Matches do not include current week match results.
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R64
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|74
|2021
|279
|296
|2020
|746
|793
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|526
|2021
|653
|693
|2020
|754
|997
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Sep 19, 2022
|74
|Sep 12, 2022
|130
|Aug 29, 2022
|167
|Aug 22, 2022
|158
|Aug 15, 2022
|157
|Aug 8, 2022
|154
|Aug 1, 2022
|151
|Jul 25, 2022
|155
|Jul 18, 2022
|153
|Jul 11, 2022
|159
|Jun 27, 2022
|176
|Jun 20, 2022
|175
|Jun 13, 2022
|175
|Jun 6, 2022
|184
|May 23, 2022
|190
|May 16, 2022
|192
|May 9, 2022
|202
|Apr 25, 2022
|205
|Apr 18, 2022
|204
|Apr 11, 2022
|170
|Apr 4, 2022
|188
|Mar 21, 2022
|279
|Mar 7, 2022
|281
|Feb 28, 2022
|276
|Feb 21, 2022
|327
|Feb 14, 2022
|307
|Feb 7, 2022
|300
|Jan 31, 2022
|295
|Jan 17, 2022
|277
|Jan 10, 2022
|280
|Jan 3, 2022
|279
|Dec 27, 2021
|279
|Dec 20, 2021
|305
|Dec 13, 2021
|304
|Dec 6, 2021
|303
|Nov 29, 2021
|302
|Nov 22, 2021
|298
|Nov 15, 2021
|296
|Nov 8, 2021
|299
|Nov 1, 2021
|299
|Oct 25, 2021
|336
|Oct 18, 2021
|335
|Oct 4, 2021
|336
|Sep 27, 2021
|333
|Sep 20, 2021
|335
|Sep 13, 2021
|334
|Aug 30, 2021
|332
|Aug 23, 2021
|376
|Aug 16, 2021
|378
|Aug 9, 2021
|374
|Aug 2, 2021
|376
|Jul 26, 2021
|369
|Jul 19, 2021
|368
|Jul 12, 2021
|362
|Jun 28, 2021
|355
|Jun 21, 2021
|356
|Jun 14, 2021
|355
|May 31, 2021
|355
|May 24, 2021
|355
|May 17, 2021
|360
|May 10, 2021
|358
|Apr 26, 2021
|360
|Apr 19, 2021
|361
|Apr 12, 2021
|499
|Apr 5, 2021
|500
|Mar 22, 2021
|515
|Mar 15, 2021
|510
|Mar 8, 2021
|509
|Mar 1, 2021
|509
|Feb 22, 2021
|508
|Feb 8, 2021
|580
|Feb 1, 2021
|580
|Jan 25, 2021
|578
|Jan 18, 2021
|752
|Jan 11, 2021
|749
|Jan 4, 2021
|749
|Dec 28, 2020
|747
|Dec 21, 2020
|746
|Dec 14, 2020
|746
|Dec 7, 2020
|797
|Nov 30, 2020
|796
|Nov 23, 2020
|794
|Nov 16, 2020
|793
|Nov 9, 2020
|791
|Nov 2, 2020
|788
|Oct 26, 2020
|788
|Oct 19, 2020
|789
|Oct 12, 2020
|787
|Sep 28, 2020
|786
|Sep 21, 2020
|783
|Sep 14, 2020
|780
|Aug 31, 2020
|808
|Aug 17, 2020
|809
|Aug 10, 2020
|820
|Mar 16, 2020
|822
|Mar 9, 2020
|809
|Mar 2, 2020
|952
|Feb 24, 2020
|956
|Feb 17, 2020
|951
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Sep 19, 2022
|527
|Sep 12, 2022
|527
|Aug 29, 2022
|535
|Aug 22, 2022
|533
|Aug 15, 2022
|532
|Aug 8, 2022
|528
|Aug 1, 2022
|526
|Jul 25, 2022
|529
|Jul 18, 2022
|528
|Jul 11, 2022
|534
|Jun 27, 2022
|541
|Jun 20, 2022
|540
|Jun 13, 2022
|534
|Jun 6, 2022
|542
|May 23, 2022
|546
|May 16, 2022
|540
|May 9, 2022
|622
|Apr 25, 2022
|625
|Apr 18, 2022
|623
|Apr 11, 2022
|627
|Apr 4, 2022
|628
|Mar 21, 2022
|630
|Mar 7, 2022
|630
|Feb 28, 2022
|678
|Feb 21, 2022
|714
|Feb 14, 2022
|644
|Feb 7, 2022
|644
|Jan 31, 2022
|639
|Jan 17, 2022
|691
|Jan 10, 2022
|695
|Jan 3, 2022
|694
|Dec 27, 2021
|694
|Dec 20, 2021
|694
|Dec 13, 2021
|695
|Dec 6, 2021
|694
|Nov 29, 2021
|696
|Nov 22, 2021
|690
|Nov 15, 2021
|693
|Nov 8, 2021
|693
|Nov 1, 2021
|691
|Oct 25, 2021
|699
|Oct 18, 2021
|695
|Oct 4, 2021
|693
|Sep 27, 2021
|690
|Sep 20, 2021
|686
|Sep 13, 2021
|686
|Aug 30, 2021
|687
|Aug 23, 2021
|687
|Aug 16, 2021
|684
|Aug 9, 2021
|682
|Aug 2, 2021
|684
|Jul 26, 2021
|681
|Jul 19, 2021
|680
|Jul 12, 2021
|672
|Jun 28, 2021
|666
|Jun 21, 2021
|664
|Jun 14, 2021
|661
|May 31, 2021
|658
|May 24, 2021
|657
|May 17, 2021
|658
|May 10, 2021
|655
|Apr 26, 2021
|658
|Apr 19, 2021
|654
|Apr 12, 2021
|654
|Apr 5, 2021
|655
|Mar 22, 2021
|658
|Mar 15, 2021
|658
|Mar 8, 2021
|657
|Mar 1, 2021
|653
|Feb 22, 2021
|653
|Feb 8, 2021
|762
|Feb 1, 2021
|760
|Jan 25, 2021
|758
|Jan 18, 2021
|755
|Jan 11, 2021
|754
|Jan 4, 2021
|754
|Dec 28, 2020
|754
|Dec 21, 2020
|1004
|Dec 14, 2020
|1003
|Dec 7, 2020
|1001
|Nov 30, 2020
|999
|Nov 23, 2020
|999
|Nov 16, 2020
|997
|Nov 9, 2020
|997
|Nov 2, 2020
|1011
|Oct 26, 2020
|1010
|Oct 19, 2020
|1011
|Oct 12, 2020
|1009
|Sep 28, 2020
|1005
|Sep 21, 2020
|1002
|Sep 14, 2020
|996
|Aug 31, 2020
|990
|Aug 17, 2020
|990
|Aug 10, 2020
|1005
|Mar 16, 2020
|1007
|Mar 9, 2020
|1028
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.
Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy