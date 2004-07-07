Stories
Biography
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High99
Height-
BirthdayJul 7, 2004 July 7, 2004
Birthplace-
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Austin
Finalist (1): 2025 - Porto
Career in Review
Broke through at Tour-level in 2025, reaching first WTA QF and SF at Chennai (l. eventual champion Tjen); also made first WTA 125 final at Porto (l. Valentova in F) and cracked Top 150 by year end
In 2024, played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and won her first Tour-level main draw match at Hua Hin 2. Broke into the Top 200, with a career-high ranking of No.171 in October
Claimed first ITF titles in 2023 at W40 Nonthaburi, W15 Ipoh, W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat and W40 Nanchang. Also played first Tour-level main draw match as a wild card at Hua Hin
Played first ITF tournament in 2019 before beginning her professional tennis career in 2022
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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