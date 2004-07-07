Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Austin

Finalist (1): 2025 - Porto





Career in Review

Broke through at Tour-level in 2025, reaching first WTA QF and SF at Chennai (l. eventual champion Tjen); also made first WTA 125 final at Porto (l. Valentova in F) and cracked Top 150 by year end



In 2024, played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and won her first Tour-level main draw match at Hua Hin 2. Broke into the Top 200, with a career-high ranking of No.171 in October



Claimed first ITF titles in 2023 at W40 Nonthaburi, W15 Ipoh, W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat and W40 Nanchang. Also played first Tour-level main draw match as a wild card at Hua Hin



Played first ITF tournament in 2019 before beginning her professional tennis career in 2022