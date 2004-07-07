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Lanlana
Tararudee

THA
21 yrs
Current Singles Rank
99
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
27 / 8
Prize Money
$159,537

Stories

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Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

99

Height

-

Birthday

Jul 7, 2004 July 7, 2004

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Austin
Finalist (1): 2025 - Porto

Career in Review

Broke through at Tour-level in 2025, reaching first WTA QF and SF at Chennai (l. eventual champion Tjen); also made first WTA 125 final at Porto (l. Valentova in F) and cracked Top 150 by year end

In 2024, played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and won her first Tour-level main draw match at Hua Hin 2. Broke into the Top 200, with a career-high ranking of No.171 in October

Claimed first ITF titles in 2023 at W40 Nonthaburi, W15 Ipoh, W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat and W40 Nanchang. Also played first Tour-level main draw match as a wild card at Hua Hin

Played first ITF tournament in 2019 before beginning her professional tennis career in 2022

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Sonay Kartal, Indian Wells 2026

Kartal overcomes Tararudee from 4-2 down in both sets in Indian Wells

05:25
2mo ago
previews

AO 2026's Grand Slam debuts: Sawangkaew, Bartunkova, Oliynykova and more

12m read
3mo ago
Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Singapore 2025
Match Reaction

Tagger, Stephens score comeback wins in Australian Open qualifying

3m read
3mo ago
Lilli Tagger, Jiujiang 2025
highlights

Tjen edges Tararudee in two tiebreaks to reach Chennai final

6mo ago
Tjen Chennai 2025 SF
05:00
highlights

Tararudee bests Iatcenko in Chennai; first Thai WTA semifinalist since 2017

6mo ago
Lanlana Tararudee, Chennai 2025
04:17
highlights

Thailand's Tararudee stuns Sonmez in Chennai to make first WTA quarterfinal

6mo ago
Lanlana Tararudee, Chennai 2025
04:54
top picks

Hontama escapes wild card Tararudee from a set down, makes Hua Hin quarters

1y ago
Mai Hontama, Hua Hin 2 2024
03:33