-
erika andreeva
RUS
-
- Matches Played
-
-
E. Andreeva

Previous Matches

Erika Andreeva

RUSSIA
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jun 24 2004
Birthplace
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Current Ranking
0
Feb 19 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Feb 19 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Latest Player News

Latest Player Videos

Great Escapes 2023: Winning from match point down

View gallery
64 /64

More on Andreeva...

Personal

Formerly coached by Jean Christophe Faurel
From Krasnoyarsk, but moved to Moscow for coaching
Sister Mirra is also a tennis player

Career Highlights

Career in Review

In 2023 reached the final at two WTA 125-level events; Rouen (l. Golubic) and Andorra (l. Bassols Ribera).

Fell 1r on Grand Slam debut at 2022 US Open (as qualifier, l. Kvitova)

Broke into Top 200 on May 16, 2022

On WTA main-draw debut reached 2r at 2022 Lausanne (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Martic)

Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2021, finishing season with 39-15 win-loss record

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Moscow

On ITF Circuit owns three titles in singles and one in doubles

Finished as a R-Up in girls' singles at 2021 Roland Garros (l. Noskova)

Filter by Tournament

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
99
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
99
Feb 19, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
282
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
274
Dec 11, 2023
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 99
2023 112 142
2022 118 122
2021 313 368
2020 790 1055
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 277
2023 274 458
2022 487 943
2021 558 569
