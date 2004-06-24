erika andreeva

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Formerly coached by Jean Christophe Faurel
From Krasnoyarsk, but moved to Moscow for coaching
Sister Mirra is also a tennis player
Career Highlights
Career in Review
In 2023 reached the final at two WTA 125-level events; Rouen (l. Golubic) and Andorra (l. Bassols Ribera).
Fell 1r on Grand Slam debut at 2022 US Open (as qualifier, l. Kvitova)
Broke into Top 200 on May 16, 2022
On WTA main-draw debut reached 2r at 2022 Lausanne (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Martic)
Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2021, finishing season with 39-15 win-loss record
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Moscow
On ITF Circuit owns three titles in singles and one in doubles
Finished as a R-Up in girls' singles at 2021 Roland Garros (l. Noskova)
|W/L
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2023
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|99
|2023
|112
|142
|2022
|118
|122
|2021
|313
|368
|2020
|790
|1055
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|277
|2023
|274
|458
|2022
|487
|943
|2021
|558
|569