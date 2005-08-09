Stories
- Coached by Joan Jimenez Guerra (father)
- Resides in Andorra with her family and she trains at Viktory Academy also in Andorra, her father's tennis academy
- Began playing tennis aged five and favorite surface is clay. Best tennis memory is winning Australian Open Junior in 2020 when she also became world number one at 14 years old. Current European Junior Champion
- Parents are Joan Jimenez Guerra (owner of tennis academy), and Yulia Kasintseva (business and tax consultant)
- Likes to listen to Taylor Swift
- Speaks five languages: English, Spanish, Catalan, Russian and French
PlaysLeft-Handed
Career High97
Height5' 11'' (1.80 m)
BirthdayAug 9, 2005 August 9, 2005
BirthplaceAndorra
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Makarska, Antayla #2
Career in Review
Reached second career Tour-level QF in 2025 at Guadalajara (after Seoul 2022) and made Grand Slam main draw debut at US Open as a qualifier (l. Maya Joint in 1r). At WTA 125 level, made finals for the first time at Antalya #2 and Makarska. Posted a year-end ranking at a career high No.107
2024 season highlight was reaching 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid for the first time in her career (l. Paolini). Also made QF run at WTA 125 Ljubljana
In 2023 competed in 1r main draw at Miami and Madrid and won fourth ITF career title at W25 Austin
In 2022 produced a breakthrough performance at Seoul by reaching the semifinal (l. Ostapenko). Also played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and closed the season with a career high ranking of No.121 in November
Ended 2021 campaign at No.375 after winning 22 of her last 30 matches
In November 2021, won maiden ITF Circuit title at Aparecida de Goiania, Brazil, followed by SF run at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo, Uruguay
Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Madrid (as WC, l. Bertens)
Highlight of 2020 was winning girls' singles at Australian Open title (d. Baszak in F), becoming the first player representing Andorra - the 16th smallest country in the world - to win a Grand Slam title. Was the youngest player in the field at 2020 Australian Open (14-years-old)
Also reached her first SF on the ITF Circuit in 2020 at $15K ITF/Melilla-ESP
Played first professional event of career on ITF Circuit in Spain in 2020
Gained an ITF junior ranking for the first time in 2019, making her way to six titles from April to November
In 2018, at just 12-years-old, won the Future Tennis Aces tournament held in conjunction with Roland Garros
