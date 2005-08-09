WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Kasintseva_crop-v2 Inactive

Victoria
Jimenez Kasintseva

AND
20 yrs
5' 11'' (1.80 m)
Current Singles Rank
97
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
5 / 5
Prize Money
$81,237

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by Joan Jimenez Guerra (father)
  • Resides in Andorra with her family and she trains at Viktory Academy also in Andorra, her father's tennis academy
  • Began playing tennis aged five and favorite surface is clay. Best tennis memory is winning Australian Open Junior in 2020 when she also became world number one at 14 years old. Current European Junior Champion
  • Parents are Joan Jimenez Guerra (owner of tennis academy), and Yulia Kasintseva (business and tax consultant)
  • Likes to listen to Taylor Swift
  • Speaks five languages: English, Spanish, Catalan, Russian and French

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

97

Height

5' 11'' (1.80 m)

Birthday

Aug 9, 2005 August 9, 2005

Birthplace

Andorra

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Makarska, Antayla #2

Career in Review

Reached second career Tour-level QF in 2025 at Guadalajara (after Seoul 2022) and made Grand Slam main draw debut at US Open as a qualifier (l. Maya Joint in 1r). At WTA 125 level, made finals for the first time at Antalya #2 and Makarska. Posted a year-end ranking at a career high No.107

2024 season highlight was reaching 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid for the first time in her career (l. Paolini). Also made QF run at WTA 125 Ljubljana

In 2023 competed in 1r main draw at Miami and Madrid and won fourth ITF career title at W25 Austin

In 2022 produced a breakthrough performance at Seoul by reaching the semifinal (l. Ostapenko). Also played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and closed the season with a career high ranking of No.121 in November

Ended 2021 campaign at No.375 after winning 22 of her last 30 matches

In November 2021, won maiden ITF Circuit title at Aparecida de Goiania, Brazil, followed by SF run at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo, Uruguay

Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Madrid (as WC, l. Bertens)

Highlight of 2020 was winning girls' singles at Australian Open title (d. Baszak in F), becoming the first player representing Andorra - the 16th smallest country in the world - to win a Grand Slam title. Was the youngest player in the field at 2020 Australian Open (14-years-old)

Also reached her first SF on the ITF Circuit in 2020 at $15K ITF/Melilla-ESP

Played first professional event of career on ITF Circuit in Spain in 2020

Gained an ITF junior ranking for the first time in 2019, making her way to six titles from April to November

In 2018, at just 12-years-old, won the Future Tennis Aces tournament held in conjunction with Roland Garros

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
Match Reaction
Camila Osorio, Indian Wells 2026

Osorio saves three match points vs. Jovic to set a rematch with Osaka in Indian Wells

3m read
13h ago
highlights

Former champ Osaka advances to second round in Indian Wells

13h ago
Naomi Osaka, Indian Wells 2026
02:54
hot shots

Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week in Indian Wells?

3m read
1d ago
Anastasia Potapova, Brisbane 2026
Hot Shots

Hot shots: Sakatsume and Jimenez Kasintseva find the passes in Indian Wells

2d ago
Himeno Sakatsume, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva - Indian Wells 2026
00:51
highlights

Jimenez Kasintseva soars past McNally to reach Indian Wells second round

2d ago
Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Indian Wells 2026
05:06
analysis

Week in review: Bucsa breaks through, Stearns' happy place and a special fan

5m read
5d ago
Cristina Bucsa, Merida 2026
Tournament News

What to watch for in Saturday's semifinals in Austin and Merida

4m read
1w ago
Jasmine Paolini, Merida 2026