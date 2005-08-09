Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2025 - Makarska, Antayla #2





Career in Review

Reached second career Tour-level QF in 2025 at Guadalajara (after Seoul 2022) and made Grand Slam main draw debut at US Open as a qualifier (l. Maya Joint in 1r). At WTA 125 level, made finals for the first time at Antalya #2 and Makarska. Posted a year-end ranking at a career high No.107



2024 season highlight was reaching 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid for the first time in her career (l. Paolini). Also made QF run at WTA 125 Ljubljana



In 2023 competed in 1r main draw at Miami and Madrid and won fourth ITF career title at W25 Austin



In 2022 produced a breakthrough performance at Seoul by reaching the semifinal (l. Ostapenko). Also played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and closed the season with a career high ranking of No.121 in November



Ended 2021 campaign at No.375 after winning 22 of her last 30 matches



In November 2021, won maiden ITF Circuit title at Aparecida de Goiania, Brazil, followed by SF run at WTA 125K Series event in Montevideo, Uruguay



Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Madrid (as WC, l. Bertens)



Highlight of 2020 was winning girls' singles at Australian Open title (d. Baszak in F), becoming the first player representing Andorra - the 16th smallest country in the world - to win a Grand Slam title. Was the youngest player in the field at 2020 Australian Open (14-years-old)



Also reached her first SF on the ITF Circuit in 2020 at $15K ITF/Melilla-ESP



Played first professional event of career on ITF Circuit in Spain in 2020



Gained an ITF junior ranking for the first time in 2019, making her way to six titles from April to November



In 2018, at just 12-years-old, won the Future Tennis Aces tournament held in conjunction with Roland Garros