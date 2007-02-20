WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tereza
Valentova

CZE
18 yrs
Current Ranking
106
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
36 / 8
Prize Money
$229,069

Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Salaba Libor
  • Trains in Prague at TK Sparta Praha
  • Likes playing basketball
  • Studying economics
  • Tennis idols: Novack Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

106

Height

N/A

Birthday

Feb 20, 2007 February 20, 2007

Birthplace

Prague, Czech Republic

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Grado.

Career in Review

In 2024 won the French Open junior title in both singles and doubles w/Renata Jamrichova

Played a handful of tournaments from 2021 to 2023 before a breakout year on the circuit in 2024 winning five ITF titles
In 2023 reached the final at the US Open girl's singles (l. Katherine Hui)

Began her professional career in 2021 playing on ITF circuit and also received a qualification wild card at WTA 250 Prague

Latest Matches

Player updates

highlights
Marie Bouzkova, Prague 2025

Bouzkova halts Valentova run in Prague to reach eighth career final

03:32
14h ago
highlights

Valentova wins 12 straight games, fires 26 winners to make Prague semis

3d ago
Tereza Valentova, Prague 2025
03:56
Player Feature

Who is Tereza Valentova? Meet the Czech teenager who's not backing down

6m read
2d ago
Tereza Valentova, Prague 2025
highlights

Czech teenager Valentova upsets Sramkova in Prague for first Top 50 win

3d ago
Tereza Valentova, Prague 2025
03:09
highlights

stats corner

Noskova, Siniakova lead record-setting eight Czechs into Prague last 16

3m read
4d ago
Linda Noskova, Prague 2025
highlights

Valentova passes Ito test in Prague opener, extends winning streak to six

5d ago
Tereza Valentova, Prague 2025
03:15