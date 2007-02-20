Stories
Biography
- Coached by Salaba Libor
- Trains in Prague at TK Sparta Praha
- Likes playing basketball
- Studying economics
- Tennis idols: Novack Djokovic and Jannik Sinner
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High106
HeightN/A
BirthdayFeb 20, 2007 February 20, 2007
BirthplacePrague, Czech Republic
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Grado.
Career in Review
In 2024 won the French Open junior title in both singles and doubles w/Renata Jamrichova
Played a handful of tournaments from 2021 to 2023 before a breakout year on the circuit in 2024 winning five ITF titles
In 2023 reached the final at the US Open girl's singles (l. Katherine Hui)
Began her professional career in 2021 playing on ITF circuit and also received a qualification wild card at WTA 250 Prague
