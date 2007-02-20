Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Grado.





Career in Review

In 2024 won the French Open junior title in both singles and doubles w/Renata Jamrichova



Played a handful of tournaments from 2021 to 2023 before a breakout year on the circuit in 2024 winning five ITF titles

In 2023 reached the final at the US Open girl's singles (l. Katherine Hui)



Began her professional career in 2021 playing on ITF circuit and also received a qualification wild card at WTA 250 Prague



