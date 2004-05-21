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331102 Inactive

Hanne
Vandewinkel

BEL
21 yrs
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Current Singles Rank
94
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 6
Prize Money
$75,414

Stories

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Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

94

Height

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Birthday

May 21, 2004 May 21, 2004

Birthplace

Bree, Belgium

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Tampico

Career in Review

In 2025, won first career WTA 125 title at Tampico (d. Brace in final) and also won ITF/W50 title at La Marsa; played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and WTA 1000 Indian Wells for the first time; made Top 200 debut, reaching No.122 on November 24

Won three more ITF Circuit singles titles in 2024 and finished season ranked No.225

During 2023, improved year-end ranking from No.670 to No.370 after winning two ITF Circuit singles titles

In 2022, won first three ITF Circuit singles titles, all W15-level at Monastir

Made professional debut at ITF/W25 Koksijde in home country of Belgium in August 2021

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Hot Shots
Hanne Vandewinkel, Bogota 2026

Hot shot: Hanne Vandewinkel triumphs in rat-a-tat Bogota volley exchange

00:34
4d ago
top picks

On WTA debut, Vandewinkel wins all-Belgian derby vs. Costoulas in Bogota

5d ago
Hanne Vandewinkel, Bogota 2026
05:48