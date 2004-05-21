Stories
Biography
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High94
Height5' 10" (1.78 m)
BirthdayMay 21, 2004 May 21, 2004
BirthplaceBree, Belgium
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Tampico
Career in Review
In 2025, won first career WTA 125 title at Tampico (d. Brace in final) and also won ITF/W50 title at La Marsa; played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and WTA 1000 Indian Wells for the first time; made Top 200 debut, reaching No.122 on November 24
Won three more ITF Circuit singles titles in 2024 and finished season ranked No.225
During 2023, improved year-end ranking from No.670 to No.370 after winning two ITF Circuit singles titles
In 2022, won first three ITF Circuit singles titles, all W15-level at Monastir
Made professional debut at ITF/W25 Koksijde in home country of Belgium in August 2021
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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