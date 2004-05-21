Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Tampico





Career in Review

In 2025, won first career WTA 125 title at Tampico (d. Brace in final) and also won ITF/W50 title at La Marsa; played qualifying at all four Grand Slams and WTA 1000 Indian Wells for the first time; made Top 200 debut, reaching No.122 on November 24



Won three more ITF Circuit singles titles in 2024 and finished season ranked No.225



During 2023, improved year-end ranking from No.670 to No.370 after winning two ITF Circuit singles titles



In 2022, won first three ITF Circuit singles titles, all W15-level at Monastir



Made professional debut at ITF/W25 Koksijde in home country of Belgium in August 2021