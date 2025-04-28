WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
Upcoming

Guangzhou Open

GUANGZHOU • CHINA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 381 Days
Oct 26 - Nov 1, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Guangzhou Open

The Guangzhou Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Guangzhou, China. The former Guangzhou International Women’s Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing at the Nansha International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings. The event joined the Hologic WTA Tour calendar in 2004, the year that Chinese tennis superstar Li Na won the inaugural title.

Duration October 26 - November 1, 2026
Location GUANGZHOU, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Olga Danilovic Guangzhou 2024

Danilovic beats Dolehide in Guangzhou to end six-year title drought

2m read
11mo ago

Week in Review: Sakkari takes home long-awaited title

5m read
2y ago
Sakkari - 2023 Guadalajara final

Wang Xiyu overpowers Linette in Guangzhou to win first WTA title

2m read
2y ago
Wang Xiyu Guangzhou 2023

First-time finalist Wang Xiyu to face Linette for Guangzhou title

3m read
2y ago
Wang Xiyu, Guangzhou 2023