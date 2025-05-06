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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Mallorca Women's Championships presented by Ecotrans Group

MALLORCA • ESP

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 106 Days
Oct 12 - Oct 18, 2026

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Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championships

The Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championships is on the calendar in 2025, ending a five-year hiatus since Mallorca hosted a WTA 250 event in 2019. This WTA 125 tournament features 32 singles players competing on outdoor clay courts in Mallorca, Spain to take home the Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championship title.

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Level WTA 125
Duration October 12 - October 18, 2026
Location MALLORCA, ESP
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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