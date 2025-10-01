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1130-Rome
Upcoming

ATV BANCOMAT TENNIS OPEN

ROME • ITA

Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 68 Days
Jul 13 - Jul 19, 2026

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Antico Tiro A Volo Open

In 2025, the Torneo Internazionale Femminile Antico Tiro a Volo became a WTA 125 tournament for the first time since its founding in 2005. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to Rome, Italy to play on the outdoor clay courts at the beautiful grounds of Circolo Antico Tiro a Volo for a chance to earn 125 points.

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Level WTA 125
Duration July 13 - July 19, 2026
Location ROME, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Valentova - 2025 Porto WTA 125

Teenage sweep: Valentova and Marcinko win latest WTA 125 titles

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9mo ago