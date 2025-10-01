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Antico Tiro A Volo Open
In 2025, the Torneo Internazionale Femminile Antico Tiro a Volo became a WTA 125 tournament for the first time since its founding in 2005. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to Rome, Italy to play on the outdoor clay courts at the beautiful grounds of Circolo Antico Tiro a Volo for a chance to earn 125 points.
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Level
Duration July 13 - July 19, 2026
Location ROME, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Past WinnersShow More
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