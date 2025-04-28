L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Historic Saint-Malo, France is the setting for L’Open 35 de Saint Malo, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2021, when Viktorija Golubic defeated Jasmine Paolini for the singles title. Lois Boisson won the clay-court event in her home country last year, and Amina Anshba and Anastasia Dețiuc took the 2024 doubles title.