L'Open 35 De Saint Malo
Historic Saint-Malo, France is the setting for L’Open 35 de Saint Malo, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2021, when Viktorija Golubic defeated Jasmine Paolini for the singles title. Lois Boisson won the clay-court event in her home country last year, and Amina Anshba and Anastasia Dețiuc took the 2024 doubles title.
Level
Duration April 27 - May 3, 2026
Location SAINTMALO, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Naomi Osaka wins first title since 2021 with Saint-Malo 125 victory
2m read
8mo ago
Osaka takes wild card to Saint-Malo 125; to face Parry in Round 2
2m read
8mo ago