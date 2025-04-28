WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Tournament background - 2034 - Saint Malo
Upcoming

L'Open 35 de Saint Malo

SAINT MALO • FRA

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 96 Days
Apr 27 - May 3, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Historic Saint-Malo, France is the setting for L’Open 35 de Saint Malo, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2021, when Viktorija Golubic defeated Jasmine Paolini for the singles title. Lois Boisson won the clay-court event in her home country last year, and Amina Anshba and Anastasia Dețiuc took the 2024 doubles title.

Level WTA 125
Duration April 27 - May 3, 2026
Location SAINTMALO, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

Match Reaction
Osaka - 2025 Saint Malo 125 - SF

Naomi Osaka wins first title since 2021 with Saint-Malo 125 victory

2m read
8mo ago
Tournament News

Osaka takes wild card to Saint-Malo 125; to face Parry in Round 2

2m read
8mo ago
Naomi_Osaka_-_BNP_Paribas_Open_2025_-_Qualifications_Day_2-DSC_8670

Siniakova, Boisson win marathon finals to capture WTA 125 clay-court titles

3m read
1y ago
Siniakova, 2024 Lleida 125 - final

Top seed Stephens captures Saint Malo 125 title

2m read
2y ago
Sloane Stephens - 2023 Saint Malo 125