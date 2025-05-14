WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament background - 2040 - Cleveland
Upcoming

Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket

CLEVELAND • OH, UNITED STATES

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 317 Days
Aug 23 - Aug 29, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

Tennis In The Land

Founded in 2021, Tennis in the Land is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, Ohio. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Jacobs Pavillion to earn 250 points in the PIF WTA Rankings. Tennis in the Land was created to bring professional women’s tennis to Northeast Ohio.

Duration August 23 - August 29, 2026
Location CLEVELAND, OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Match Reaction
Sorana Cirstea, Cleveland 2025

Cirstea crowned champion in Cleveland, captures first hard-court singles title since 2008

2m read
1mo ago
Social Buzz

Peyton Stearns swaps serves for strikes in Cleveland

2m read
1mo ago
Stearns first pitch

American wild card Kessler upsets top seed Haddad Maia to win Cleveland

2m read
1y ago
McCartney Kessler Cleveland 2024

Top seed Haddad Maia, first-time finalist Kessler to meet in Cleveland final

2m read
1y ago
Haddad Maia - 2024 Cleveland SF