Tennis In The Land
Founded in 2021, Tennis in the Land is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, Ohio. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Jacobs Pavillion to earn 250 points in the PIF WTA Rankings. Tennis in the Land was created to bring professional women’s tennis to Northeast Ohio.
Duration August 23 - August 29, 2026
Location CLEVELAND, OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Cirstea crowned champion in Cleveland, captures first hard-court singles title since 2008
2m read
1mo ago
Peyton Stearns swaps serves for strikes in Cleveland
2m read
1mo ago