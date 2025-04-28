WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
Upcoming

Transylvania Open

CLUJ-NAPOCA • ROMANIA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 114 Days
Feb 1 - Feb 7, 2026
Upcoming Matches

Transylvania Open

Since its debut in 2021, the Transylvania Open has been held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The BTarena plays host to this indoor hard-court WTA 250 event. Romanian players have been proud competitors in this tournament, regularly reaching the finals in singles competition and with homegrown star Irina Bara becoming one half of the first Transylvania Open’s doubles champions.

With the Transylvania Open currently being the only WTA event held in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is truly a one-of-a-kind host city with deep history and lore. With women’s tennis on the rise, players have the chance to add their own brand of history to one of Central Europe’s most unique settings.

Duration February 1 - February 7, 2026
Location CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Potapova - 2025 Cluj-Napoca F

Top seed Potapova prevails in Cluj-Napoca, wins third career singles title

2m read
7mo ago
Match Reaction

Bronzetti tops Halep in Cluj-Napoca opening round

1m read
8mo ago
Lucia Bronzetti, Simona Halep - Cluj-Napoca 2025
Match Reaction

Golubic prevails in marathon tiebreak, ties third-longest of the 2020s

2m read
8mo ago
Viktorija Golubic, Cluj-Napoca 2025
Tournament News

Raducanu faces Vondrousova, Jabeur meets Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi openers

3m read
8mo ago
Vondrousova, Raducanu - 2022 Billie Jean King Cup