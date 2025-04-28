Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Loading matches
Trophée Clarins
In 2022, the WTA brought a new 125 event to Paris, paying homage to the Open Clarins tournament that was played from 1987 to 1992. Like its predecessor, Trophee Clarins is played on outdoor clay courts in the city of love. The up-and-coming standouts of the modern era now have a chance to showcase their prowess in the French capital on the way to Roland Garros.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration May 11 - May 17, 2026
Location PARIS, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
HeadlinesView More View More News
Boulter, Sherif claim this week's clay-court WTA 125 titles
3m read
8mo ago