Tournament background - 2057 - Clarins
Trophée Clarins

PARIS • FRA

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 110 Days
May 11 - May 17, 2026
Trophée Clarins

In 2022, the WTA brought a new 125 event to Paris, paying homage to the Open Clarins tournament that was played from 1987 to 1992. Like its predecessor, Trophee Clarins is played on outdoor clay courts in the city of love. The up-and-coming standouts of the modern era now have a chance to showcase their prowess in the French capital on the way to Roland Garros.

Level WTA 125
Duration May 11 - May 17, 2026
Location PARIS, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

