Tournament background - 2063 - Iasi
Upcoming

UniCredit Iasi Open

IASI • ROMANIA

WTA 250

Clay

Tournament Starts in 276 Days
Jul 13 - Jul 19, 2026
Iasi Open

The City of Great Loves – Iasi, Romania – is the setting for the UniCredit Iasi Open, a tournament played on outdoor clay courts that became a WTA 250 event in 2024. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 250 points at Baza Sportiva Circ. The first WTA edition of the competition saw Mirra Andreeva become singles champion, while Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva took home the doubles title.

Duration July 13 - July 19, 2026
Location IASI, ROMANIA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Begu - 2025 Iasi final

Begu tops Teichmann to capture home-soil title in Iasi

2m read
2mo ago

Mirra Andreeva captures first WTA title as Avanesyan retires in Iasi

1m read
1y ago
Mirra Andreeva, Iasi 2024

Mirra Andreeva, Avanesyan to play for first title in Iasi

2m read
1y ago
Mirra Andreeva, Iasi 2024

Bogdan defeats Begu in all-Romanian final to win Iasi 125 title

2m read
2y ago
Bogdan - 2023 Iasi 125