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LP Open by IND

COLINA • CHI

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 88 Days
Nov 16 - Nov 22, 2026

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LP Open by IND

The LP Open by IND is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. Colina, Chile, hosts this tournament, which has been part of the WTA 125 tier since 2022, when Mayar Sherif took the title. 32 singles players and 12 doubles teams will vie for this year's titles.

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Level WTA 125
Duration November 16 - November 22, 2026
Location COLINA, CHI
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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