Open Delle Puglie
Since 2022, the beautiful city of Bari, Italy has hosted the Open Delle Puglie – a WTA 125 event played on outdoor clay courts. Previously held in September, this event is now contested in June, with 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams competing for the title.
Level
Duration June 1 - June 7, 2026
Location FOGGIA, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
