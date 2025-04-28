WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 2077 - Open delle puglie
Upcoming

Open delle Puglie Trofeo

FOGGIA • ITA

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 131 Days
Jun 1 - Jun 7, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Loading matches

Open Delle Puglie

Since 2022, the beautiful city of Bari, Italy has hosted the Open Delle Puglie – a WTA 125 event played on outdoor clay courts. Previously held in September, this event is now contested in June, with 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams competing for the title.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration June 1 - June 7, 2026
Location FOGGIA, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Minnen - 2025 Birmingham WTA 125

WTA 125 roundup: Minnen, Todoni, and Bejlek take home titles

3m read
7mo ago

Volynets triumphs at WTA 125 Makarska; Todoni wins WTA 125 Bari

3m read
1y ago
Volynets - 2024 Roland Garros 2R

Zidansek takes Bari 125 title with comeback win

1m read
2y ago
Zidansek - 2023 Bari 125

Grabher defeats Brancaccio to claim first WTA 125 title in Bari

3m read
3y ago
Julia Grabher, Bari 125 2022