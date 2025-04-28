WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
ATX Open

AUSTIN • TX, UNITED STATES

Tournament Starts in 136 Days
Feb 23 - Mar 1, 2026
After being awarded a tournament in March of 2022, the city of Austin, Texas held the inaugural ATX Open in February and March of 2023. Held at the Westwood Country Club, this outdoor hard court WTA 250 event is building its prestige in the world of women’s tennis.

The ATX Open is the spiritual successor of the Texas Tennis Open, a tournament held at the Hilton Lakes Tennis & Sports Club in Grapevine, Texas in 2011 and 2012. Although the Texas Tennis Open took place in August, the ATX Open has switched things up to the calendar’s early months while still carrying on the sport’s legacy in the lone star state. Past singles winners include Marta Kostyuk and Yuan Yue. Doubles winners include the teams of Erin Routliffe/Aldila Sutjiadi and Olivia Gadecki/Olivia Nicholls.

Duration February 23 - March 1, 2026
Location AUSTIN, TX,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Jessica Pegula, Austin 2025

Pegula tops Kessler in Austin for first title of 2025

3m read
7mo ago
Match Reaction

Pegula to play Kessler in all-American Austin final

3m read
7mo ago
Jessica Pegula, Austin 2025 SF
Match Reaction

Pegula rolls, Tomljanovic battles into Austin semifinals

2m read
7mo ago
Pegula - 2025 Austin SF
Match Reaction

Top seed Pegula breezes into Austin quarterfinals

2m read
7mo ago
Pegula - 2025 Austin 2R