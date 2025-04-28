ATX Open

After being awarded a tournament in March of 2022, the city of Austin, Texas held the inaugural ATX Open in February and March of 2023. Held at the Westwood Country Club, this outdoor hard court WTA 250 event is building its prestige in the world of women’s tennis.



The ATX Open is the spiritual successor of the Texas Tennis Open, a tournament held at the Hilton Lakes Tennis & Sports Club in Grapevine, Texas in 2011 and 2012. Although the Texas Tennis Open took place in August, the ATX Open has switched things up to the calendar’s early months while still carrying on the sport’s legacy in the lone star state. Past singles winners include Marta Kostyuk and Yuan Yue. Doubles winners include the teams of Erin Routliffe/Aldila Sutjiadi and Olivia Gadecki/Olivia Nicholls.