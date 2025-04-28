WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Upper Austria Ladies Linz

LINZ • AUSTRIA

WTA 500

Clay

Tournament Starts in 178 Days
Apr 6 - Apr 12, 2026
Upper Austria Ladies Linz

The evolution of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open cannot be understated. Beginning in 1987, this tournament has stepped up its level of competition every year, leading to its introduction as a WTA 500 event in 2024. With upgrades in prestige occurring regularly, the Linz Open consistently attracts the brightest stars in women’s tennis to step up and compete.

From the inaugural champion Barbara Paulus in 1987, to recent winners like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jelena Ostapenko, these indoor hardcourts have proven themselves to be grand stages where the sport’s top athletes can perform. When playing so close to the Danube River, whose game will flow toward greatness?

Duration April 6 - April 12, 2026
Location LINZ, AUSTRIA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Player Feature
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Linz 2025

Champions Corner: Linz winner Alexandrova sees the game differently now

4m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction

Alexandrova wins Linz at last after thriller against Yastremska

2m read
8mo ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, 2025 Linz F (Getty)
Match Reaction

Yastremska makes first final since 2022; Alexandrova tops Muchova in Linz

3m read
8mo ago
Yastremska - 2025 Linz SF

Muchova outlasts former champion Potapova to reach Linz semifinals

2m read
8mo ago
Karolina Muchova, Linz 2025