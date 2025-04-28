Stories
Upper Austria Ladies Linz
The evolution of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open cannot be understated. Beginning in 1987, this tournament has stepped up its level of competition every year, leading to its introduction as a WTA 500 event in 2024. With upgrades in prestige occurring regularly, the Linz Open consistently attracts the brightest stars in women’s tennis to step up and compete.
From the inaugural champion Barbara Paulus in 1987, to recent winners like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jelena Ostapenko, these indoor hardcourts have proven themselves to be grand stages where the sport’s top athletes can perform. When playing so close to the Danube River, whose game will flow toward greatness?
Duration April 6 - April 12, 2026
Location LINZ, AUSTRIA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Player Feature
Champions Corner: Linz winner Alexandrova sees the game differently now
4m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Alexandrova wins Linz at last after thriller against Yastremska
2m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Yastremska makes first final since 2022; Alexandrova tops Muchova in Linz
3m read
8mo ago