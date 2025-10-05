Stories
Since 2004, the women of the WTA have competed in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams battle for 1,000 points in the standings and a chance to earn a prestigious title, cementing themselves alongside former singles champions like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and 2024 champion Coco Gauff. The China National Tennis Center in Beijing has hosted the China Open since 2009, with its signature Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans.
