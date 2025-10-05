Tournament background - 1020 - China Open
Upcoming

China Open

BEIJING • CHINA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 137 Days
Sep 24 - Oct 5, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

China Open

Since 2004, the women of the WTA have competed in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams battle for 1,000 points in the standings and a chance to earn a prestigious title, cementing themselves alongside former singles champions like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and 2024 champion Coco Gauff. The China National Tennis Center in Beijing has hosted the China Open since 2009, with its signature Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 1000
Duration September 24 - October 5, 2025
Location BEIJING ,CHINA
Total $ Commitment $8,963,700
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32

Headlines

View More View More News
Player Feature
Coco Gauff, Wuhan 2024

Lessons from the WNBA's A'ja Wilson guide Gauff in Asian swing resurgence

3m read
5mo ago
Player Feature

With high stakes in Asia, the tour's best look to rally for one last stand

5m read
5mo ago
Coco_Gauff_-_China_Open_2024_-_Day_5-DSC_8131
Player Feature

Champions Corner: Coco Gauff's focus on the future earns Beijing rewards

7m read
5mo ago
Coco Gauff, Beijing 2024
Player Feature

Practice makes perfect for Gauff in historic Beijing win

3m read
5mo ago
Gauff - 2024 Beijing