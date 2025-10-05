Tournament background - 1020 - China Open
Upcoming

China Open

BEIJING • CHINA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 130 Days
Sep 24 - Oct 5, 2025

Honor Roll

2024
Sep 25 - Oct 6
C. Gauff
View Score Score
2023
Sep 30 - Oct 8
I. Swiatek
View Score Score
2019
Sep 28 - Oct 6
N. Osaka
View Score Score
2018
Sep 29 - Oct 7
C. Wozniacki
View Score Score
2017
Sep 30 - Oct 8
C. Garcia
View Score Score
2016
Oct 1 - Oct 9
A. Radwanska
View Score Score
2015
Oct 3 - Oct 11
G. Muguruza
View Score Score
2014
Sep 27 - Oct 5
M. Sharapova
View Score Score
2013
Sep 28 - Oct 6
S. Williams
View Score Score
2012
Sep 29 - Oct 7
V. Azarenka
View Score Score
2011
Oct 1 - Oct 9
A. Radwanska
View Score Score
2010
Oct 2 - Oct 10
C. Wozniacki
View Score Score
2009
Oct 3 - Oct 11
S. Kuznetsova
View Score Score
2008
Sep 22 - Sep 28
J. Jankovic
View Score Score
2007
Sep 17 - Sep 23
A. Szavay
View Score Score
2006
Sep 18 - Sep 24
S. Kuznetsova
View Score Score
2005
Sep 19 - Sep 25
M. Kirilenko
View Score Score
2004
Sep 20 - Sep 26
S. Williams
View Score Score
2024
Sep 25 - Oct 6
S. Errani J. Paolini
View Score Score
2023
Sep 30 - Oct 8
S. Sorribes Tormo M. Bouzkova
View Score Score
2019
Sep 28 - Oct 6
B. Mattek-Sands S. Kenin
View Score Score
2018
Sep 29 - Oct 7
A. Sestini Hlavackova B. Strycova
View Score Score
2017
Sep 30 - Oct 8
M. Hingis L. Chan
View Score Score
2016
Oct 1 - Oct 9
B. Mattek-Sands L. Safarova
View Score Score
2015
Oct 3 - Oct 11
M. Hingis S. Mirza
View Score Score
2014
Sep 27 - Oct 5
A. Sestini Hlavackova S. Peng
View Score Score
2013
Sep 28 - Oct 6
C. Black S. Mirza
View Score Score
2012
Sep 29 - Oct 7
E. Vesnina E. Makarova
View Score Score
2011
Oct 1 - Oct 9
K. Peschke K. Srebotnik
View Score Score
2010
Oct 2 - Oct 10
C. Chuang O. Govortsova
View Score Score
2009
Oct 3 - Oct 11
S. Peng S. Hsieh
View Score Score
2008
Sep 22 - Sep 28
A. Medina Garrigues C. Wozniacki
View Score Score
2007
Sep 17 - Sep 23
S. Hsieh C. Chuang
View Score Score
2006
Sep 18 - Sep 24
V. Ruano Pascual P. Suárez
View Score Score
2005
Sep 19 - Sep 25
N. Llagostera Vives M. Vento-Kabchi
View Score Score
2004
Sep 20 - Sep 26
E. Gagliardi D. Safina
View Score Score

Headlines

View More View More News
Player Feature
Coco Gauff, Wuhan 2024

Lessons from the WNBA's A'ja Wilson guide Gauff in Asian swing resurgence

3m read
5mo ago
Player Feature

With high stakes in Asia, the tour's best look to rally for one last stand

5m read
5mo ago
Coco_Gauff_-_China_Open_2024_-_Day_5-DSC_8131
Player Feature

Champions Corner: Coco Gauff's focus on the future earns Beijing rewards

7m read
5mo ago
Coco Gauff, Beijing 2024
Player Feature

Practice makes perfect for Gauff in historic Beijing win

3m read
5mo ago
Gauff - 2024 Beijing