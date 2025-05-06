Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located in the heart of Greater Palm Springs and is easily accessible by car, bike, rideshare and taxi.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden

78-200 Miles Avenue

Indian Wells, CA 92210

General Parking

General Parking is free and available in the General Lot accessed via Miles Avenue.

ADA Parking

ADA Parking is available for those with a valid/current disabled placard, sticker, or license plate issued by the DMV.

Bike Parking

Bike racks are available at the East Gate of the venue.

Taxi + Rideshare

The designated pick-up and drop-off zone for Uber, Lyft, taxis, and other private rideshare options is located close to the East Gate entrance.