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WTA Finals - Directions & Getting Here

Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located in the heart of Greater Palm Springs and is easily accessible by car, bike, rideshare and taxi.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden
78-200 Miles Avenue
Indian Wells, CA 92210

  • General Parking

General Parking is free and available in the General Lot accessed via Miles Avenue.

  • ADA Parking

ADA Parking is available for those with a valid/current disabled placard, sticker, or license plate issued by the DMV.

  • Bike Parking

Bike racks are available at the East Gate of the venue.

  • Taxi + Rideshare

The designated pick-up and drop-off zone for Uber, Lyft, taxis, and other private rideshare options is located close to the East Gate entrance.

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