Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located in the heart of Greater Palm Springs and is easily accessible by car, bike, rideshare and taxi.
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
78-200 Miles Avenue
Indian Wells, CA 92210
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General Parking
General Parking is free and available in the General Lot accessed via Miles Avenue.
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ADA Parking
ADA Parking is available for those with a valid/current disabled placard, sticker, or license plate issued by the DMV.
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Bike Parking
Bike racks are available at the East Gate of the venue.
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Taxi + Rideshare
The designated pick-up and drop-off zone for Uber, Lyft, taxis, and other private rideshare options is located close to the East Gate entrance.