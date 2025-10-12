Upcoming

Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open

WUHAN • CHINA

WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 149 Days
Oct 6 - Oct 12, 2025

Upcoming Matches

WUHAN OPEN

The Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open is a staple of women’s tennis. Founded in 2014, this WTA 1000 event returned to action in 2024 after a four-year hiatus. 56 singles players and 28 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts in Wuhan, Hubei, China. The Optics Valley International Tennis Centre is the site for this tournament. It holds seven courts, including the Central Court stadium that can host up to 15,000 fans. Past Wuhan Open champions include multi-time winners Aryna Sabalenka (singles) and Martina Hingis (doubles).

Level WTA 1000
Duration October 6 - October 12, 2025
Location WUHAN ,CHINA
Total $ Commitment $3,654,963
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 56
Doubles Draw 28

