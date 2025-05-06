Skip to main content
Coach Inclusion Program
The WTA Coach Inclusion Program fast-tracks female coaches into elite professional tennis.
Overview
Latest News
Inclusion Program
Coaches List
Latest Updates
View All
View All Coaches Videos
How the WTA’s coaching landscape is shifting as more women step into leadership
2m read
2mo ago
Four WTA Coach Inclusion Program alumnae now leading their nations on the world stage
2m read
2mo ago
WTA Legends
Billie Jean King's lasting influence on the rise of girls' football, 25 years in the making
4m read
2mo ago