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Kathy Rinaldi's latest chapter: a promising tennis academy, coaching Caty McNally & life after USTA
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Starting in Sweden, Thomas Hogstedt's coaching legacy is now worldwide
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WTA Coach Inclusion Program celebrates landmark success for women coaches
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Inside Sandra Zaniewska’s coaching strategy powering Kostyuk’s career season
For three years, Sandra Zaniewska has shaped Marta Kostyuk into one of the most exciting upward trajectories in the sport. With two titles in 2026, here's an inside look on how Zaniewska is powering Kostyuk's career season.
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Francisco Roig missed just one practice after tearing Achilles tendon
A friendly game turned into a torn Achilles tendon for coach Francisco Roig. But the Spaniard missed just one practice after undergoing surgery, and was back coaching Iga Swiatek during her match in Rome on Friday.
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'I believe in my team 100%': Sonmez thrives in Jellali coaching partnership
In a partnership with Ons Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali, Zeynep Sonmez has found new heights through a collaborative team approach en route to reaching her career high rank of No. 67 in Madrid.
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WTA Americas Coach Inclusion Program immerses cohort with top teams at Charleston Open
Five members of the 2025-26 WTA Americas Coach Inclusion Program received a world-class experience at the Charleston Open, shadowing the lead coaches of star players Iva Jovic, Diana Shnaider and Sloane Stephens. They also spoke with WTA physios, mental health professionals, fitness trainers and more.
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Now guiding Gibson, Jarrad Bunt's coaching philosophy is built on connection
Jarrad Bunt's human-first philosophy has became his signature, and players have consistently responded to it. The Australian coach is now working with World No. 68 Talia Gibson, who is having a breakout season.
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Jovic’s quick ascent follows a long-term plan
At 18 and already inside the Top 20, Iva Jovic has arrived faster than expected, but coach Tom Gutteridge insists the real work lies in shaping the tools and durability needed for the years ahead.
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WTA celebrates first graduates of Middle East Coach Inclusion Program
The WTA's Coach Inclusion Program graduated its first Middle East cohort at the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Beginning their journey at the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh in November, the group completed a three-phase framework, aimed to fast-track female coaches into elite professional tennis.
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